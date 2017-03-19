Auckland McDonald's patrons trash city street

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Warning: Offensive language

"A disgusting mother f*****g mess"

That's what Charde Heremaia came across on Saturday night on Auckland's Queen St.

Heremaia, known for her Memoirs of a Maori social media presence, filmed the video "Live from Queen St Maccas (Britomart)" .

"Leave your bulls*** at home," she said, filming overflowing bins and packaging strewn across the pavement.

Heremaia called the rubbish "revolting" and asked "Who the f*** do you think you are messing up the f*****g street?"

Shortly after sharing the video, Heremaia wrote a heartfelt message for all the people working in the service industries.

"Shout out to the people who work to serve others! Whether you're a cleaner who has to clean up lazy people's rubbish, whether you service motel rooms to keep them clean and tidy for the people staying, whether you work in retail where every second mother f***** asks to speak to your manager or whether you bust your ass in hospitality.

"I love you and appreciate what you do. I hate people who disrespect others in these industries in particular," she explained on Facebook.

"I don't give a f*** if someone is paid to clean up after you or whatever, just have some respect and make their jobs easier aye."

The latest reports of the mess, which is a common sight at the Auckland CBD McDonald's location according to Memoirs of a Maori followers, comes on the heels of investigations into filthy McDonald's restaurants in Australia.

A number of outlets were handed fines from the NSW Food Authority for unacceptable food practices last year, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Stanmore McDonald's in Sydney's inner west, was slapped with a A$24,000 ($25,633) fine.

Last year, a McDonalds in Wellington came under fire after photos emerged of a "disgusting mess" left behind by customers.

The photos drew a lot of comments, with most criticising the patrons for not cleaning up after themselves. Others blamed McDonald's staff for not cleaning up fast enough.

