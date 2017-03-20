ZM searches for New Zealand's favourite fast food item

From Frozen Coke, to McDonald's chicken nuggets to KFC fries, ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan are on a mission: To find New Zealand's favourite fast food item.

For many of us, a greasy, fat-filled snack is the perfect end to a boozy night out. But what's the ultimate craving-curbing, hangover-saving meal?

After a big night out ended in a heated debate for the radio hosts, they decided to put the question out to their listeners to help them decide once and for all, what the ultimate fast food item is.

Pitting the likes of a Big Mac against a pie and McDonald's chicken nuggets against a McFlurry saw the nuggets come out on top. And while KFC popcorn chicken took it out against Subway cookies and Macca's fries, KFC chips came out trumps over McDonald's hash browns.

Other food items that were axed early on were BK's Hershey's pie, Burger Fuel's kumara fries and KFC's potato and gravy.

And now we're down to the nitty gritty of the quarter-finals ...

Cheeseburger vs chicken burger

Continued below.

Pitting McDonald's cheeseburger against Burger King's chicken burger sparked an outpouring of comments ...

Frozen coke vs KFC chips

In a sweet versus savoury battle, while KFC fries look to be taking the lead, some have taken the opportunity to complain about how soggy the salty chips can be.

But the radio hosts were quick to suggest people rethink the order they're eating their K-Fry in.

The winners will face off in the semi-finals against McDonald's nuggets and KFC's popcorn chicken.

Cast your vote

Do you agree with the current front runners? Choose your favourite fast food item from the list below.

Once the winning item has been revealed, ZM will cough up $1000 for fans to get a feed of their favourite for free.

- NZ Herald