Prince William snapped partying with Aussie model Sophie Taylor in Switzerland

Prince William and an Australian model have found themselves at the centre of a media frenzy after photos emerged of the pair partying on the ski slopes of Switzerland.

Model Sophie Taylor, 24, was "in shock", according to her mother after learning her image had graced the front pages of British tabloids following her meeting with the prince - who was also filmed busting out some 90s dance moves as they partied.

Taylor's mother, Joni-Jane Taylor, told The Daily Telegraph her daughter was a "girl of integrity."

"Sophie said they met and had a few drinks," she revealed. "She said he was lovely and a down to earth person."

Meanwhile, William was criticised for skiving off on holiday while the Royal Family - including wife Kate and their two children - were left to attend Commonwealth Day services.

Said to be on a "boys trip", the prince and the model were snapped downing Jagerbombs, beer and wine over lunch at a Swiss resort. And after spending the afternoon skiing, William and his crew reportedly reconvened at a restaurant then partied until late at Taylor's workplace.

Taylor's mother has also urged that nothing romantic would have gone on between the pair, noting the model has a partner too, a chef named Aaron Goodfellow.

"She is such a girl on integrity," her mother told The Daily Telegraph. "There is no way she would put him in an awkward position.

"She would certainly never put anyone in that position."

The model's former agent, Joseph Tenni, echoed her mother's claims, describing the blonde as "super professional and polite."

- NZ Herald