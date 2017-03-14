10:43am Tue 14 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The worst things people have done to their flatmates

By Rory Tingle

Confessions from these cruel flatmates may have you feeling a little more grateful for the people you live with. Photo / Getty Images
Confessions from these cruel flatmates may have you feeling a little more grateful for the people you live with. Photo / Getty Images

From dirty plates that stay in the sink all day to milk that vanishes from the fridge - many of us will know the frustrations of sharing your home with a stranger.

But such everyday problems are nothing in comparison to the horrific treatment these poor tenants have endured at the hands of their housemates.

But some hit back equally hard with creative acts of revenge. This person decided to put hair remover in their roommate's shampoo. Photo / Whisper
But some hit back equally hard with creative acts of revenge. This person decided to put hair remover in their roommate's shampoo. Photo / Whisper

Renters took to secret-sharing site Whisper to reveal their stories, and some are truly terrible - including cases of animal abuse, missing cash and sexual deviancy, according to Daily Mail.

But some hit back equally hard, with one putting hair remover in their flatmate's shampoo - and their alarming tales may just make you want to live alone forever...

This person put up with her roommate because she felt sorry for her child. But she moved out at the start of the year after a particularly nasty incident in the shower. Photo / Whisper
This person put up with her roommate because she felt sorry for her child. But she moved out at the start of the year after a particularly nasty incident in the shower. Photo / Whisper
This person decided to move out because their "drug addict", "criminal" housemate did not pay any rent. Photo / Whisper
This person decided to move out because their "drug addict", "criminal" housemate did not pay any rent. Photo / Whisper
And this tenant also found an imaginative way to wreak revenge - by scrubbing their housemate's hair straightener with a toilet brush following a feud. Photo / Whisper
And this tenant also found an imaginative way to wreak revenge - by scrubbing their housemate's hair straightener with a toilet brush following a feud. Photo / Whisper
This person decided to boot out their 23-year-old tenant because he did nothing but eat all the food and make a mess. Photo / Whisper
This person decided to boot out their 23-year-old tenant because he did nothing but eat all the food and make a mess. Photo / Whisper

Continued below.

Related Content

Some of the revelations were more disturbing. In this post, a person described having to kick out a tenant because she was abusing their dog. Photo / Whisper
Some of the revelations were more disturbing. In this post, a person described having to kick out a tenant because she was abusing their dog. Photo / Whisper
This woman decided to get out of the house as quickly as possible and not tell their roommate after being treated "like s***" Photo / Whipser
This woman decided to get out of the house as quickly as possible and not tell their roommate after being treated "like s***" Photo / Whipser
This tenant was fed up with always asking how their flatmate was doing and getting nothing back in response. Photo / Whisper
This tenant was fed up with always asking how their flatmate was doing and getting nothing back in response. Photo / Whisper
One landlord caught a tenant in the act of stealing $60 by pretending they were asleep. Photo / Whisper
One landlord caught a tenant in the act of stealing $60 by pretending they were asleep. Photo / Whisper
Many tenants used the Whisper thread to hit out against their landlords. Photo / Whisper
Many tenants used the Whisper thread to hit out against their landlords. Photo / Whisper
Many of the people posting were frustrated by what they saw as their roommates inappropriate sexual relationships. Photo / Whisper
Many of the people posting were frustrated by what they saw as their roommates inappropriate sexual relationships. Photo / Whisper
This person said they were being kicked out after complaining about their landlady letting her "lame boyfriend" live with them rent free. Photo / Whisper
This person said they were being kicked out after complaining about their landlady letting her "lame boyfriend" live with them rent free. Photo / Whisper
This person pretended they were leaving their roommate to "salvage our friendship". But in reality it was because "she's a narcissist and I finally realised that I was being abused". Photo / Whisper
This person pretended they were leaving their roommate to "salvage our friendship". But in reality it was because "she's a narcissist and I finally realised that I was being abused". Photo / Whisper
This person was let down by a roommate who left just two days before the rent was due. But they were content with getting their revenge through the legal system. Photo / Whisper
This person was let down by a roommate who left just two days before the rent was due. But they were content with getting their revenge through the legal system. Photo / Whisper

- news.com.au

By Rory Tingle

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 14 Mar 2017 10:43:27 Processing Time: 15ms