'Cash me ousside' girl's almost unrecognisable after this excellent makeunder

Talk about a transformation.

Danielle Bregoli, the 13-year-old American teen who coined the catchphrase "cash me ousside" after a sulky appearance on the Dr Phil TV show has debuted a new look on Instagram, news.com.au reported.

"I been down so long it look like up to me," she captioned a shot of her lounging in jeans and an off-the-shoulder cream top.

I been down so long it look like up to me / @liz01& makeup @wanthy @jayboogie A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Bregoli went viral after taunting the audience with the words "Cash me ousside, how bow dah?" during an appearance on US chat show Dr Phil.

She became annoyed at audience members who were laughing at her as she discussed her unruly behaviour at home.

Her despairing mum Barbara Ann revealed that she was pulling her hair out over her child - who would run away four times a day and steal her credit cards.

The outburst went viral with memes featuring the teenager shared millions of times.

Rap songs have been written about her, fans on social media are pretending to be her (there are more than 30 fake accounts claiming to be her on Twitter alone), and apparently she has a network show in the works. She has 7.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

When asked about the catchphrase on TMZ, Danielle replied: "It's just something that happened! I can't control what ya'll people decide to do with me."

She made headlines in February this year when she was kicked off a flight for punching a passenger.

All you hoes need @fashionnova A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 6, 2017 at 4:59pm PST

#Repost @liz01 with @repostapp ・・・ NYC, 2017. @bhadbhabie makeup and hair by me. #catchmeoutsidehowboutdat A post shared by Wanthy Rayos (@wanthy) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

Later that month CCTV footage showed her getting caught up in a brawl outside a bar in Florida.

Last week TMZ reported that Bregoli is now demanding $56,000 for an appearance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in May.

Bregoli appeared on a second episode of Dr Phil in February and told the long-running host he could thank her for his success.

"I made you just like how Oprah made you," she said.

"You were nothing before I came on this show."

- news.com.au