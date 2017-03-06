Video reveals disturbing truth about Coke vs Coke Zero

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A video has resurfaced online which will silence Coke Zero skeptics once and for all.

In an online experiment shared by Home Science, bottles of Coke and Coke Zero were both boiled to show the disturbing amount of sugar in the normal soft drink, reports the Daily Mail.

While a bottle of Coke Zero dissolved to only a tiny amount, regular Coke is found to contain an obscene amount of sugar in a 375ml bottle.

The video begins by showing a bottle of normal Coke being poured in to a pan. The liquid is brought to boil as the water slowly breaks down and a congealed mass of sugar remains.

Coke Zero is then brought to boiling point and as the water dissolves only a small amount of caramelised sugar is left behind in the pan.

A side-by-side comparison of the sugar contents in classic Coke and Coke Zero will please anti-sugar cultists and frighten regular Coke drinkers.

The creator of the video points out the mass of brown goop left in the pan after boiling a bottle of classic Coke is caramelised sugar.

After boiling the bottle of Coke Zero and stirring for 20 minutes, the pan is almost empty and lovers of the diet soft drink can breathe a collective sigh of relief.

The diet drink - which made its debut to supermarkets in 2005 - is flogged by Coca-Cola as containing absolutely zero sugar.

"We use a blend of low-calorie sweeteners and flavourings to make Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar taste even more like Coca-Cola Classic," Coca-Cola Amatil says.

According to the soft drink giant, a classic Coke drink contains 10.6g of sugar per 100ml.

