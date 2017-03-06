Emma Watson: 'I don't know what my t**s have to do with feminism'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Emma Watson is "very confused" by the criticism of her Vanity Fair photoshoot.

The 'Beauty And The Beast' star posed in a open crochet top and white lace skirt for a cover interview for the magazine and has hit back at her critics who say she is devaluing feminism by posing in the outfit.

She told BBC News: "Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women. It's about freedom, its about liberation. It's about equality.

"I don't know what my t**s have to do with it. It's very confusing. Most people are confused. I'm always just kind of quietly stunned. They were saying that I couldn't be a feminist and have boobs."

Meanwhile, Emma recently confessed criticism has "really toughened" her up.

She said: "There is a level of criticism that comes with being an actress and a public figure, which I expect but once you take a stance on something like feminism, that's a completely different ball game.

It really toughened me up."

Emma has been an advocate for women's rights for years but has never professed she knows everything about feminism.

The 26-year-old actress has had numerous approaches to write a book on the topic but insists she won't be doing so until later in life.

She added: "I need to see and do a bit more first. It's not like I have been reading this material for years and I don't have an encyclopaedic knowledge. It can be a lot of pressure sometimes, as people expect me to know so much.

"I'm no expert, and when people push me into a corner of 'Here's Emma Watson to lecture you on feminism', it's uncomfortable because I am aware I have a long way to go. I am not sure I deserve all the respect I get yet, but I'm working on it."