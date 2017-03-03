Meghan Markle to meet Harry's 'crew' in Jamaica for close friends wedding

By Daily Mail

Prince Harry has arrived in Jamaica to celebrate the wedding of one of his closest friends - and is bringing girlfriend Meghan Markle to introduce to his 'crew'.

The fifth in line to the throne flew out from Gatwick to Montego Bay on Wednesday and is staying at one of the most luxurious resorts on the coast.

His so-called wingman, Tom 'Skippy' Inskip, is to tie the knot with his flame-haired literary agent fiancee, the Hon Lara Hughes-Young, reports Daily Mail.

One fellow traveller said the prince sat in a "premium economy" seat on the Virgin Atlantic flight to Jamaica, and reported that an elderly woman was moved to make way for his security detail.

Miss Markle, 35, was due to fly into Montego Bay on private jet from her home in Toronto tonight, sources told the Mail, in time for the wedding ceremony on Friday.

Friends say the three-day event promises to be "the mother of all parties", with even local hero Usain Bolt rumoured to be making an appearance.

It will provide the perfect opportunity for the US-born actress to spend quality time with Harry's tightly-knit social circle.

"This the first time that she and Harry have socialised so openly as a couple and is a significant step up in their relationship," one source said.

Continued below.

Related Content Meghan Markle opens up her struggles as a broke actor Inside the home of Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the secrets of The Transatlantic Marriage Bureau

"Make no mistake, he is heads over heels about her. This one could go all the way."

Ironically divorcee Miss Markle married her former husband, producer Trevor Engleson, in Jamaica in 2011.

The pair tied the knot at the Jamaica Inn in Ochos Rios after dating for seven years, but split just two years later.

Harry, 32, and "party animal" Mr Inskip, 30, have been friends since they were pupils at Eton together and are utterly inseparable.

When the prince disgraced himself playing naked pool in Las Vegas, Mr Inskip was by his side. And when the royal jumped into a nightclub swimming pool in Croatia fully clothed in 2011, his close friend was there with him too.

That same year the pair were spotted throwing snowballs at passers-by from a hotel balcony in the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier.

Mr Inskip, who was once photographed driving a convertible sports car naked in the US, his modesty only preserved by the steering wheel, was also with Harry when he was seen inhaling "hippy crack", otherwise known as laughing gas, at a party in 2010.

Such is the closeness between the two, it is believed that Mr Inskip - whose father, Owen Inskip, was a field master of Prince Charles's favourite hunt, The Beaufort - has asked Harry to be his best man.

The groom and his bride-to-be (daughter of Lord St Helens) have hired out the super exclusive Round Hill Hotel and Villas, a private 110-acre plantation style resort first built as a colony of cottages for the rich, famous and glamorous of the 1950s.

It boasts £1,600-a-night shore-side pool villas, one of which is believed to have been snapped up by Harry and Miss Markle, which are decorated in cool, Caribbean shades, with open-air living spaces, outdoor showers and locally handcrafted furniture.

Guests are treated to a fresh, made-to-order breakfast each morning by their own dedicated staff.

Elsewhere the resort's £500-a-night hotel suites are designed by Ralph Lauren, while facilities include a top-class spa, tennis courts and infinity pool, all nestled in carefully-tended tropical gardens.

Sources said the resort had been shut to all but staff by a team of security guards and all had been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Other members of the wedding party are likely to include fellow Las Vegas survivors Arthur Landon, son of the infamous "White Sultan", Brigadier Tim Landon (who made his fortune after orchestrating a coup in Oman) and one of the richest young men in Britain, and keen rugby player Adam Bidwell.

Eton friend Jake Warren, son of the Queen's racing manager John Warren, and bar owner Guy Pelly, another of Harry's long-standing "partners in crime", are also believed to be there.

The Prince and Miss Markle, who stars in the hit US legal drama series Suits, have been dating since last summer and despite living on different continents, the relationship has quickly taken off.

She spent the first two months of this year living with Harry at Kensington Palace, where he lives in "modest" Nottingham Cottage, before returning to Toronto where she is currently based for work commitments and to be united with her two beloved rescue dogs.

Miss Markle is due to start filming again next month but sources say there is talk that she will asked to be written out of show after completing her commitments in order to concentrate on her relationship with the Queen's grandson.

"Don't be surprised if you hear news of an engagement by the end of the year," said one.

- Daily Mail