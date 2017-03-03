Genderless 'alien' Vinny Ohh spent $70k on surgery

A young person has spent nearly NZ$70,000 (£40,000) on plastic surgery to become "a genderless alien" and hopes to remove their genitalia one day.

Vinny Ohh, 22, from Los Angeles, has had over 110 procedures so far.

The make-up artist identifies as neither male nor female, so their extreme look is a way of mirroring their identity.

They started with lip fillers at the age of 17, before having two rhinoplasties, multiple cheek and brow bone fillers and more.

The part-time model also wears blackened contact lenses, alien-like talons and unusual hair colours.

Now they plan to fork out another NZ$226,000 (£130,000) to have their genitalia, nipples and bellybutton removed.

Vinny says: "I want to be a sexless, alien being, I want my outside to reflect how I feel on the inside.

"The overall image I want to do is an alien. I want to be a hybrid, not male or female.

"I've wanted to be sexless and genderless since I was 17, I've been going to doctors to see if it's possible but had no luck.

"I don't want people to think I'm trying to change into a woman.

Continued below.

"I could live without sexual organs so why should I have a penis or a vagina.

"I don't see why I shouldn't have my genitals completely removed and have nothing down there.

"I do kind of look like a Martian, I have a really big head, no eyebrows and I've just been connecting with that.

"When people ask me how I'd label myself, I tell them an 'extra-terrestrial, hot mess, self-obsessed' it's becoming my slogan."

Vinny started engaging with cosmetic procedures after being treated as an outcast while growing up.

They became an LGBTQ activist and feels like their look now represents the belief that "people shouldn't be labelled."

Vinny said: "Over the years I've realised I'm not gay, bi, trans or any of these things, I just want to be me.

"I do it to inspire the world in a certain way, I want people to stop labelling others or putting them in boxes."

When out in public they draw a lot of attention, which they believe is down to some of their standout features and dress sense.

Vinny added: "My large black contact lenses are a necessity, it's like my pearl necklaces, I wear them to walk around everywhere I can.

"They make my eyes look super massive, some people call it demonic but I think it looks beautiful like an animal.

"Also, my make-up is focussed around looking sex-less, I play with colour a lot, there's no shade I wouldn't experiment with."

Vinny has found the public are split on their look, with some adoring their unusual appearance and others hurling abuse or trying to physically hurt him.

They said: "Some people absolutely love me and see me as a celebration and give a lot of compliments.

"I don't look real and people love it. Some people have said they want their kids to be like me and that I'm an inspiration for children who don't feel like they belong.

"Other times I've had shopping carts chucked at me. I've been considered a sexual object by men and woman, I'm used to not fitting in.

"Even when I was 16, I was wearing full body suits and eight inch platforms going outside in the day, so it feels very normal to me."

Vinny is set to appear on The Plastics of Hollywood, a show that will house plastic surgery advocates together and follow their lives together.

"I'm trying to wake people up to show them that gender roles in society do not matter and show them that we need to be better human beings and nicer to one another."

The TV show, which is set to be released in America and Germany, will follow a talent agency that tries to help them achieve Hollywood Fame without relying on their looks.

Marcela Iglesias, producer and presenter, says, "In 15 years, hundreds of people will want to look like [Vinny].

"We want to be the first agency who will treat these human dolls, alien dolls and cartoons as a normal part of the society that we're living in now.

"We have all these people, the freaks, weirdos and we want to make society understand them."