Girl accidentally sent boyfriend text detailing her cheating

It's everyone's worst nightmare: sending a text about someone to them by mistake.

And that's exactly what happened to one woman named Zoe, from Baltimore, who accidentally sent her boyfriend a text meant for her friend detailing how she was cheating on him.

Zoe intended to text her friend asking for advice on how she should handle her illicit liaisons - but sent it to boyfriend of two years, Jordan McNelly, in error.

The message detailed how Zoe had planned to see her secret lover behind Jordan's back, thinking he had work, but when Jordan discovered he wasn't working, Zoe had to cancel her plans with her lover.

"I don't wanna let my other guy down," she said. "I feel so bad BC I'm letting them both down BC I'm a stupid w**** .

"And I'm so sad and I already waxed my entire f***ing body to f*** this dude HELP."

Jordan, who had been working 60 hours a week to save up for them to go to Florida together, confronted her about the message and she claimed it was recounting a dream she had.

Jordan took to Twitter to post the entire message and publicly shame his now ex-girlfriend.

Jordan's tweet has since gone viral, amassing tens of thousands of re-tweets and messages of support from random people across the web.

Alongside the screenshot of her message, he said: "When you accidentally tell your boyfriend you're cheating on him #2yearswithah***."

Now, in a bizarre twist of fate, a random woman named Zoe, who tweeted in support of Jordan, has been mistaken for his cheating partner, according to the Daily Mail.

The woman, named Zoe Friedel, was left amused after she was targeted by trolls who had confused her with Jordan's girlfriend.

Jordan took to social media to clear up the mistake, writing: "Zoe doesn't have twitter so can y'all please stop harassing everybody named Zoe."

Zoe doesn't have twitter so can y'all please stop harassing everybody named Zoe — jordan mcnelly (@JordanMcnelly) March 1, 2017

