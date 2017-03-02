11:56am Fri 3 March
Ivanka Trump wore a $4000 off-the-shoulder dress to Congress

By Nadia Salemme, News Corp Australia Network

Ivanka Trump pictured wearing her inappropriate $4000 "cocktail dress", at a joint session of Congress. Photo / Getty Images
First Daughter Ivanka Trump has raised eyebrows in Washington wearing an off-the-shoulder dress that cost over NZ$4000 to her father's first speech in Congress.

Ivanka definitely did not wear her much-criticised self-titled clothing line ... instead, she sported a burgundy frock by French designer Roland Mouret to the State of the Union address.

But she did not win any fans for her fashion sense - again - with social media branding the outfit "inappropriate", "awkward" and more fitting for cocktails than Congress.

Ivanka Trump confused Congress with cocktail hour in Washington today. Photo / Getty Images
While her father President Donald Trump spoke about saving American jobs, Ivanka stood at his State Of the Union address in the expensive frock, which costs about NZ$4238 (US$2995).

Some praised her fashion sense but others weren't impressed, criticising her for not wearing an American brand ... and for showing too much skin.

Mouret's website describes the "Rawlings" dress as being "orchid pink double faced satin" and "an easy choice for that evening affair when you think you have 'nothing to wear'".

It is yet another contrast to former First Lady Michelle Obama, who wore American designers and was consistently praised for her tasteful and classy styling.

WHY IVANKA'S FASHION IS OUT OF STYLE

Fashion has been a PR nightmare for Ivanka since her father entered the White House.

American retail giants Nordstrom and Sears dropped her clothing line after declining sales. Donald Trump and his top adviser Kellyanne Conway defended it.

And shoppers branded it "daggy", "basic" and heavily influenced by high-end designers.

- news.com.au

