Bridal party bus explodes, makes for memorable wedding day photos

Krissi and Shane McCollow were 8km away from the church where they would be married, when they smelt something funny inside the bus carrying their bridal party.

When smoke began billowing through the vehicle the couple became alarmed, according to USA Today.

"I was worried that it might stop and we may not get to the church," Krissi, 26, said.

"I just knew something wasn't right because of the smell and smoke."

After a warm journey, the bus made it to the church and everyone was safely unloaded when it exploded.

"It literally exploded," Shane, 29, said of the bus erupting in flames.

"It sounded like a gunshot."

Bus owner Nick Sorbe said the fire was caused by a leak from one of the bus' brake chambers, which created the smoke. As it worsened, the bus became overheated and a small fire sparked.

Krissi, Shane and their bridal party made the most of the firey situation and laughed about it while posing for photos.

As the bus burned and its tyres popped, photographer McKaila Hanna said she couldn't believe the bride remained so calm.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, Hanna wrote "Interesting unplanned entrance to a wedding ceremony today. Little Brown Church in the Vale survived and the Nashua Fire Department saved the day!"

- NZ Herald