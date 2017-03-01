Eight science-backed secrets for a long, happy marriage

When newlyweds tie the knot, they hope for a long and happy marriage.

And, according to experts, there's eight simple steps you can take to ensure your union has longevity and survives the obstacles life throws your way.

Whilst trust, a shared sense of humour and honesty are judged the three most important factors in a relationship, a few other elements are essential for long-lasting love.

From promising to never change each other to avoiding watching TV together, Redbook reveals the eight science-backed secrets for a long and happy marriage.

1. Never change each other

Experts say that those little quirks were what drew you to your partner in the first place so you should never try to change them. Therapists say the most successful couples are the ones who recognise and appreciate the differences between them and their partner.

2. Compliment them

Relationship expert Jon Gottman found that the happiest couples are the ones who voice their appreciation for each other by sharing looks and touches of gratitude. If your partner is a good parent or a good voice of reason, tell them that.

3. Revisit the past

The strongest couples rewrite history by skimming over the bad parts and focusing on the positive memories and times they shared.

Continued below.

Related Content Meghan Markle 'virtually moves in' with Prince Harry 'That's why we love you': Friends respond to newlyweds' sharing wedding cake with homeless man outside Auckland church Touching unseen letters written by Princess Diana about Princes William and Harry have emerged

4. Always listen

As draining as it may be, listening to your partner's gripes is an essential element of any long-term relationship. The most important factor? Never siding with the person your partner is venting about.

5. Don't get comfortable

Whilst it can be easy to get into a routine of laying out in your pyjamas and watching TV together, the happiest couples are the ones who date, tell each other how good they look and do fun things together to keep the spark alive.

6. Do chores together

One of the most common sources of tension in any relationship is household chores. So, to avoid arguments over who does the washing up, do it together. Experts say sitting down together to pay the bills, do the ironing and wash the dishes are rituals that will strengthen any relationship.

7. Workout together

Dr Jane Greer says working out together is the key to a happy and healthy relationship. Even if you're on the treadmill and he's in the weights room, it's a way to vent your frustrations together whilst keeping your mind and body healthy.

8. Take a weekly walk

Dr Greer says every couple should take a 30-minute weekly walk together. They say it's a great way to catch up on what's going on in each other's lives and walk away life's stress.

- Daily Mail