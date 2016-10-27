11:35am Thu 2 March
Rich kids of Singapore flaunt wealth on Instagram

One of many sumptuous shots. Photo / Rich Kids of Singapore / Instagram
An Instagram account featuring the most flamboyant, flashy and famous socialites of Singapore is taking the world by storm.

Singapore is the world's fastest growing wealth hub and is set to overtake Switzerland as the world's largest offshore wealth center by 2020.

With Forbes estimating that this year, one in every 20 Singaporeans will be a millionaire, it's no surprise the country has a yacht-load of rich kids flaunting their wealth on Instagram.

The Rich Kids of Singapore is an Instagram account compiling the best of the best photos of swanky supercars, piles of cash and designer duds.

Check out these rich kid hall of famers and what they post.


Nominated Post // @millionaire.life.style

A post shared by Rich Kids Of Singapore (@therichkidsofsingapore) on



Nominated Post // @kanelk_k

A post shared by Rich Kids Of Singapore (@therichkidsofsingapore) on



Nominated Post // @darrensohphoto

A post shared by Rich Kids Of Singapore (@therichkidsofsingapore) on


- NZ Herald

