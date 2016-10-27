Rich kids of Singapore flaunt wealth on Instagram

An Instagram account featuring the most flamboyant, flashy and famous socialites of Singapore is taking the world by storm.
Singapore is the world's fastest growing wealth hub and is set to overtake Switzerland as the world's largest offshore wealth center by 2020.
With Forbes estimating that this year, one in every 20 Singaporeans will be a millionaire, it's no surprise the country has a yacht-load of rich kids flaunting their wealth on Instagram.
The Rich Kids of Singapore is an Instagram account compiling the best of the best photos of swanky supercars, piles of cash and designer duds.
Check out these rich kid hall of famers and what they post.
Kim Lim, @KimLimHL Kim Lim is the daughter of Singaporean tycoon billionaire Peter Lim who recently bought over Valencia Football Club, Kim is well known for having a lavish lifestyle on her instagram @KimLimHL, where she flaunts her wardrobe of expensive branded dresses and world wide connections of Football Mega Star David Beckham and Christiano Ronaldo to K POP Star Lee Seung Ri. Kim is definitely a must follow!!