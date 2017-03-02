8:57am Thu 2 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The most hilarious tourist and animal encounters ever

A rare instance in which a dainty but bold-looking bird looks intent on snatching the nose right off this man's face - and he's suitably distressed. Photo / Imgur
A rare instance in which a dainty but bold-looking bird looks intent on snatching the nose right off this man's face - and he's suitably distressed. Photo / Imgur

Tourists regularly put themselves in precarious situations with wild animals. So we shouldn't be too surprised when drama unfolds.

And yet, as these photos sourced from around the world prove, we almost always are.

One guest at a Masai Mara game reserve in Kenya looks suitably unnerved when a cheetah crawls into his safari vehicle and peers down at him inquisitively.

READ MORE:
Giant python devours possum
Are you killing your pet with kindness?
Top five smartphone apps for animal lovers

And you can't blame the horrified man in the park who is fleeing the attack of a sizeable swan, or the ranger being chased by a moose.

In an ode to wild creatures striking back at their spectators, MailOnline Travel has rounded up some of the most amusing and perturbing encounters ever captured between man and beast.

A hiker who was clearly not on board when an alpaca crashed her photo opportunity at Peru's Machu Picchu. Photo / Imgur
A hiker who was clearly not on board when an alpaca crashed her photo opportunity at Peru's Machu Picchu. Photo / Imgur
According to the tourist who shared this image from a safari drive in Africa's Serengeti, nobody informed the passenger that a cheetah was sizing up his skull. Photo / Imgur
According to the tourist who shared this image from a safari drive in Africa's Serengeti, nobody informed the passenger that a cheetah was sizing up his skull. Photo / Imgur

Continued below.

Related Content

Swans are known to become suddenly aggressive, a lesson this gentleman is learning first-hand. Photo / Imgur
Swans are known to become suddenly aggressive, a lesson this gentleman is learning first-hand. Photo / Imgur
A rare instance in which a dainty but bold-looking bird looks intent on snatching the nose right off this man's face - and he's suitably distressed. Photo / Imgur
A rare instance in which a dainty but bold-looking bird looks intent on snatching the nose right off this man's face - and he's suitably distressed. Photo / Imgur
The moose appears rather composed in its galloping stance - more than can be said for the ranger it's chasing. Photo / Imgur
The moose appears rather composed in its galloping stance - more than can be said for the ranger it's chasing. Photo / Imgur
This snorkeller doesn't appear to notice but he's got a very curious seal examining him from behind. Photo / Imgur
This snorkeller doesn't appear to notice but he's got a very curious seal examining him from behind. Photo / Imgur
An entire troop of baboons pillaged this car's roof case, yanked off the wing mirror, and clearly caused great distress to the woman inside. Photo / Imgur
An entire troop of baboons pillaged this car's roof case, yanked off the wing mirror, and clearly caused great distress to the woman inside. Photo / Imgur
A baby elephant getting overly playful with a tourist, so much so that it knocks her right over. Photo / Imgur
A baby elephant getting overly playful with a tourist, so much so that it knocks her right over. Photo / Imgur
For once, it's the cow having a chomp on a human - you could say it's a hand-burger. Photo / Imgur
For once, it's the cow having a chomp on a human - you could say it's a hand-burger. Photo / Imgur
Arguably the most famous of them all, this sees tourist trio Sarah Bourland, Natalie Zaysoff and Kendall Harlanin the Cayman Islands, horrified by a surprise hug from a stingray in 2012. Photo / Imgur
Arguably the most famous of them all, this sees tourist trio Sarah Bourland, Natalie Zaysoff and Kendall Harlanin the Cayman Islands, horrified by a surprise hug from a stingray in 2012. Photo / Imgur

- Daily Mail

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 02 Mar 2017 10:28:30 Processing Time: 19ms