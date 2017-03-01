Mum shamed by birth photographer over caesarean

For most mums-to-be, hiring a birth photographer is an exciting part of preparing for the arrival of their baby. But a woman berated by a photographer when she asked about capturing her child's birth via caesarean has sparked outrage from fellow mums.

The unnamed woman shared a screen shot of a conversation she had with a birth photographer. Posted to the Facebook page Breastfeeding Mama Talk, the message exchange shows while the mum-to-be attempted to defend herself, the photographer responded to her inquiry with a series of cruel comments:

"A surgery isn't birth my dear. You aren't giving birth. You have a surgery to remove your baby from your abdomen, That is not birth no matter how you swing it and I for one don't want to be there to take pictures of it."

Not waiting for a reply, they follow it up with a second, insulting message: "If you decide to give motherhood a go from the get, let me know and we can schedule your session."

Fellow mums were quick to jump to the pregnant woman's defence with consoling comments such as: "Moms who have had a C-section you're just as much a damn good mother as anyone. How you gave birth and you did certainly give birth does not determine your worth as a mom.#stopmomshaming."

Another shared her own C-section experience, writing: "Wow! As a C-section mom this makes me so sad! My daughter was breech and my OB opted for a C-section at 37 weeks due to pre-eclampsia! Turns out she was breech because her cord wasn't long enough for her to turn. Had I attempted to turn her or deliver her it would not have worked unless the cord broke and most of us know how that ends."

The post has received 2700 comments and been shared almost 5000 times.

- NZ Herald