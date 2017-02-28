Oscars 2017 flasher Blanca Blanco: 'I was wearing underwear'

If you're a female celebrity looking for a little extra press, you've got two options - "accidentally" flash your crotch on the red carpet or have a sordid two-week fling with Justin Bieber. We're looking at you, Hailey Baldwin and Madison Beer.

On the red carpet at the Oscars yesterday, it appeared as though American actress Blanca Blanco had decided to go with the former option.

She made headlines around the world for her alleged "wardrobe malfunction", after the thigh-high slit on her yellow gown slipped, leaving viewers thinking she'd gone commando on the carpet.

But last night she was forced to clarify that no, the flesh-toned patch we saw was not part of her anatomy, but rather a nude bodysuit.

"I had a bodysuit on ... like a swimsuit, for some reason the pictures are looking like I have nothing. It was a nude colour, it matches my skin, so I wasn't naked," Blanco told The Daily Mail.

"I didn't think 'I'm going to expose myself at the Oscars', that was not the idea. It was not a strategy or anything.

"Because I had the swimsuit underneath, I didn't even think much of it, but when I was walking forward I grabbed the dress because I realised it was slipping and it was moving up.

"When I was watching the show people were texting me and saying 'You are like everywhere, they are saying you don't have underwear" and I was like 'What? Oh my god, this is so embarrassing'."

The actress just wrapped filming on Woman On The Ledge, which also stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter, Rumer Willis.

Blanco says she respects the film industry and would never think of purposely pulling a stunt at the Academy Awards.

"The Oscars [sic] is very important event and it is my dream to someday be there as a nominee and I respect the Oscars. I would not think of just going naked," she said.

"Two years ago I went to the Oscars and for some reason they didn't like my outfit ... So I was in the Worst Dressed category. I was hoping that this year it would be different."

But don't worry Blanca, this isn't the first time an actress has flashed her vag on the red carpet. Over the past year, we've seen the resurgence of "The Naked Dress", as celebs take the thigh-high slit to an entirely different level.

Chrissy Tegien - model, Twitter star and wife of singer John Legend - made headlines last November when she flashed her crotch at the American Music Awards.

She later apologised for her definitely-on-purpose PR stunt and thanked her laser hair removal team for all their hard work.

"Apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha," she wrote on Instagram.

