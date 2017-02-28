1:39pm Tue 28 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Mum's epic prank on kids that wouldn't do dishes goes viral

Alyssa Perez couldn't believe her mum had gotten rid of all the cutlery and plates in the house. Photo / Twitter, Alyssa Perez
Alyssa Perez couldn't believe her mum had gotten rid of all the cutlery and plates in the house. Photo / Twitter, Alyssa Perez

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Fed up with nagging her kids to do the dishes, 19-year-old Alyssa Perez's mum Patricia decided to do what every mum has only ever threatened to do - she got rid of all the cutlery and dishes in the house.

So, when Alyssa went in for a metal fork from the cutlery drawer, this is not what she expected to find.


Face to face with a kitchen filled with plastic utensils and paper plates, Alyssa soon realised this was her mother's doing.


Speaking to BuzzFeed News, she explained that while her mum would often complain that she hadn't done the washing up, she didn't expect to ever come home to a house void of any real utensils and plates.

"I was surprised at first because my family isn't the wasteful type and I know washing the dishes would be much better for the environment."

Once she'd gotten her kids' attention and made her point, Patricia said she hadn't actually thrown all the dishes out, she had just hidden them to really drive home the point she wanted to make.

Continued below.

Related Content

Did it work? In more ways than one.

"I apologised to her and promised I'd help more around the house. She's just glad her point got across," said Alyssa.

Patricia's prank also served as inspiration for frustrated parents in similar predicaments.


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 28 Feb 2017 14:25:05 Processing Time: 18ms