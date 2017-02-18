Aussie model and mother-of-two Tammy Hembrow: Pregnant to six-pack in eight weeks

Aussie model and mother-of-two Tammy Hembrow's Instagram feed will make you head straight for the gym ... or to your nearest bakery for a comforting treat. The self-professed gym shark with a 5.6 million Instagram following is a machine: Just eight weeks after giving birth, she posted the above comparison photo of what a serious commitment to fitness can do.

And with over 610,000 likes for that shot alone, we weren't the only ones left with our jaws on the floor.

The image shows Hembrow in the same black crop and camo track pants, the difference is that to the left, she's ready to pop and on the right, she's snapped back into shape.

Being a mum is the best thing I've ever experienced. The sleepless nights, the poo explosions, the endless spit ups, the tantrums, the first words, the giggles, the unconditional love, the snuggles. I love EVERYTHING about being a mama to my two little loves and I thank God every single day for giving me the best gifts I could have ever imagined. It's a 24/7 job and it's a job I LOVE A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Tammy (@tammyhembrow) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

Hembrow's caption, however, offered insight in to more than just a devotion to working out. She wrote: "Being a mum is the best thing I've ever experienced."

Not one to sugar coat things, she candidly noted what only mums know: "The sleepless nights, the poo explosions, the endless spit ups, the tantrums, the first words, the giggles, the unconditional love, the snuggles.

"I love EVERYTHING about being a mama to my two little loves and I thank God every single day for giving me the best gifts I could have ever imagined. It's a 24/7 job and it's a job I LOVE."

Who else has to lift their boobs for their abs to come through Wearing @gymshark #gymshark #fitmama A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Tammy (@tammyhembrow) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

Followers responded with awestruck comments such as "this is amazing!" or "in disbelief (How??? How is this possible?)"

Despite her enviable physique, the blonde fitness guru from Queensland professes that she isn't without flaws.

Sporting what she calls her "mama bod", she also shared a snap showing the loose skin around her svelte middle.

Proud of my mama bod & my loose skin - Wearing @gymshark #gymshark #6monthspostpartum A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Tammy (@tammyhembrow) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

"Proud of my mama bod & loose skin," she wrote. Garnering 443,808 likes, the modern day matriarch is the epitome of #mumgoals.

