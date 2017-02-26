12:35pm Mon 27 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The Oscars: Live from the red carpet

Two of the first ladies on the red carpet, TV presenters Zuri Hall and Nancy O'dell. Photo / Getty
Two of the first ladies on the red carpet, TV presenters Zuri Hall and Nancy O'dell. Photo / Getty

The most glamorous night in Hollywood has kicked off with stars taking to the red carpet for the 89th Academy Awards ceremony.

As we await the big names such as Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Natalie Portman, all contenders for Best Actress, celebrity fashion insiders predict bold colour choices on this year's carpet and, no doubt, a few wardrobe malfunctions.

Here is the best, worst and weirdest in Oscars fashion, as it happens.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld. Photo / Getty
Hailee Steinfeld. Photo / Getty

Teen singing sensation and star of The Edge of Seventeen, Steinfeld is stunning in this dreamy floral number with ruffled collar and dramatic train.

READ MORE:
Meryl Streep: My Oscars are ruined

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones. Photo / Getty
Felicity Jones. Photo / Getty

Rogue One star Felicity Jones looks like a ballerina in this soft tulle dress with delicate details. We're predicting this champagne shade could be a trend on this year's carpet too.

Jackie Chan

Continued below.

Related Content

Jackie Chan. Photo / Getty
Jackie Chan. Photo / Getty

Explaining to Ryan Seacrest that his bears go everywhere he goes, Chan's own outfit is lost to his panda plush toys dressed in space boots and rain coats.

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall. Photo / Getty
Zuri Hall. Photo / Getty

One of the first looks to hit the carpet, TV presenter Zuri Hall sets the tone in this dramatic lavender sea-foam number.

Nancy O'Dell

Nancy O'Dell. Photo / Getty
Nancy O'Dell. Photo / Getty

Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O'Dell puts an architectural spin on a classic red corset gown.

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest. Photo / Getty
Ryan Seacrest. Photo / Getty

Seasoned red carpet host Ryan Seacrest is the epitome of old Hollywood glam in this cream and black tux.

Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic. Photo / Getty
Giuliana Rancic. Photo / Getty

Last year fellow red carpet veteran Giuliana Rancic announced capes were "so 2015", so we're surprised to see she's bringing the look back a year later.

Blanco Blanco

Blanco Blanco. Photo / Getty
Blanco Blanco. Photo / Getty

The exaggerated puffed-sleeve and stand-out chartruese shade aren't enough to distract from how revealing this actress' dress is. Could this be a wardrobe malfunction just 10 minutes in?

Blanco Blanco. Photo / Getty
Blanco Blanco. Photo / Getty

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 27 Feb 2017 12:35:49 Processing Time: 19ms