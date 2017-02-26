The Oscars: Live from the red carpet

The most glamorous night in Hollywood has kicked off with stars taking to the red carpet for the 89th Academy Awards ceremony.

As we await the big names such as Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Natalie Portman, all contenders for Best Actress, celebrity fashion insiders predict bold colour choices on this year's carpet and, no doubt, a few wardrobe malfunctions.

Here is the best, worst and weirdest in Oscars fashion, as it happens.

Hailee Steinfeld

Teen singing sensation and star of The Edge of Seventeen, Steinfeld is stunning in this dreamy floral number with ruffled collar and dramatic train.

Felicity Jones

Rogue One star Felicity Jones looks like a ballerina in this soft tulle dress with delicate details. We're predicting this champagne shade could be a trend on this year's carpet too.

Jackie Chan

Explaining to Ryan Seacrest that his bears go everywhere he goes, Chan's own outfit is lost to his panda plush toys dressed in space boots and rain coats.

Zuri Hall

One of the first looks to hit the carpet, TV presenter Zuri Hall sets the tone in this dramatic lavender sea-foam number.

Nancy O'Dell

Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O'Dell puts an architectural spin on a classic red corset gown.

Ryan Seacrest

Seasoned red carpet host Ryan Seacrest is the epitome of old Hollywood glam in this cream and black tux.

Giuliana Rancic

Last year fellow red carpet veteran Giuliana Rancic announced capes were "so 2015", so we're surprised to see she's bringing the look back a year later.

Blanco Blanco

The exaggerated puffed-sleeve and stand-out chartruese shade aren't enough to distract from how revealing this actress' dress is. Could this be a wardrobe malfunction just 10 minutes in?

