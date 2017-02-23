9:30am Thu 23 February
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton never hold hands

By Bianca London

Why Kate and William, who married in 2011, are taking cues from the Queen when it comes to public displays of affection. Photo / Kirk Hargreaves
They're clearly madly in love but experts have noted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rarely hold hands in public - and there's a very surprising reason why.

Robin Kermode, body language expert and founder of communications coaching company Zone2.co.uk, explains, Kate and William, who married in 2011, are taking cues from the Queen, according to Daily Mail.

Kate and William at the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards not holding hands. Photo / Getty Images
"The Queen rarely holds hands with her husband in public and this seems to have set an unwritten precedent for the other royals, notes Robin.

"It is very clear that William and Kate are emotionally close, however, they do not seem to feel the need to prove their love - particularly when on official state business.'

"They come across as a strong, independent couple and while they are always on show, they do not feel the need to 'show' their love for each other to the world."

The expert also notes how it is "noticeable" that as Kate grows in confidence on the royal stage, she needs less handholding.

He believes that when public figures hold hands when they are on duty or on show, it is often used as a deliberate act to say: "We are still a couple despite everything."

He explained: "We have seen this gesture from politicians and celebrities who have had marital problems; they grab their partner's hand in a bid to prove that things are fine."

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh also don't hold hands in public. Photo / Getty Images
He also points to President Trump, who he believes is currently using handholding and handshaking as a way to maximise photo opportunities.

"He is holding onto the hands of world leaders too long and you can see people literally trying to pull their hands away. William and Kate are definitely not in that sphere!"

Kensington Palace declined to comment when contacted by MailOnline.

- Daily Mail

