Woman says she was fired for being 'too good looking'

A freelance tv worker claims she was fired for being too attractive, The Sun reports.

Emma Hulse, 24, describes herself as a runner, production assistant, and camera operating executive.

Hulse said she arrived to begin a shift with Unit TV when her manager asked her what she was doing behind the scenes.

"I got there and spoke to the line manager and he asked me, 'Are you a model? Are you not doing catwalks, why are you not at the front of house?'

"Then they send me on a run. Then my agent text me that I'm no longer required.

"I was wearing a lipstick but from my perspective I was not inappropriate. I was wearing a shirt and trousers. I really didn't think I looked inappropriate.

"Then he (the manager) took my number, he suggested we go for a drink."

She added: "I was quite disappointed to be sent home. I didn't really know what to do.

"Maybe that company employs plain looking people and maybe if you don't look that way they don't take you, maybe I was a distraction.

"I do camera operating as well, I work for many different companies and no one has sent me home because of the way I look. Especially within a creative agency you should be free to wear what you want."

Adam Luckwell, owner of the company, said the manager in question was no longer working at Unit TV: "We found there were a number of things we were not happy with.

"We decided not to continue with the employment and terminated the contract within three months.

"We felt he was a bad fit for us and some of the things he was doing was not in line with the company's policy."

- NZ Herald