Celebrity chef Pete Evans gives his daughter kale and salmon roe for breakfast

Forget the humble Vegemite on toast or even the once-a-week treat of Coco-Pops for a child's breakfast.

Because if your father happens to be a celebrity chef and famous paleo enthusiast, you evidently won't be enjoying any of that.

Little Indii's breakfast before school today. Organic eggs, broccolini, bacon, lettuce, avocado, fish eggs, kraut and the eggs are topped with chimmichurri. The girls favourite food is fish eggs so we get a jar every week as a treat from @yarvalleycaviar and they have a teaspoon on their breakfasts a few days a week. Indulgence doesn't always have to mean sweet! This takes less than ten minutes from start to finish (chimmichurri was already in the fridge from yesterday). #guthealth #foodismedicine #paleo A post shared by Healthy Paleo Chef (@chefpeteevans) on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Pete Evans has shared an Instagram post of his daughter Indii's breakfast before school.

According to the caption her breakfast is "Organic eggs, broccolini, bacon, lettuce, avocado, fish eggs, kraut and the eggs are topped with chimmichurri".

"The girls' favourite food is fish eggs so we get a jar every week as a treat from @yarvalleycaviar and they have a teaspoon on their breakfasts a few days a week," the post continues, adding: "Indulgence doesn't always have to mean sweet!"

To be fair though, this does look pretty delicious, and you've got to give him points for making his kid something healthy in the morning.

Not to mention, it's timely.

Nutrition experts have today called for a nationally co-ordinated approach to tackle the country's obesity problem and improve the health of Australians.

A study of 100 experts from 53 organisations conducted a landmark study on junk food consumption in the country, pushing for a national strategy to improve people's diets - including Aussie children's.

The study could see junk food banned from schools and sports venues, with the researchers saying reducing young people's exposure to junk food was important.

That said, we secretly hope Indii gets to enjoy a Wagon Wheel or two in-between all those organic greens.

