Man received a letter of apology from his ex-girlfriend grades it before returning to her

A grovelling ex-girlfriend received a surprise after her letter of apology sent to her ex-boyfriend was graded by him and returned to her.

US based Nick Lutz received the letter from his former flame apologising for her behaviour but he took the ultimate revenge by picking up on the mistakes in the letter in red pen and sharing it on Twitter.

In the photos of the letter shared on the social media site Nick picks up on his ex girlfriend's handwriting and 'contradictory' argument, the Daily Mail reports.

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

Marking her mistakes throughout with a red pen Nick eventually writes a summary on the back for his ex.

Marking her with 61/100, and a grade D he says: "Long intro short conclusion. Strong hypotheis but nothing to back it up. Details are important.

"If you want to be believed, back it up with proof. You claim that cheating never occurred but place blame on yourself - then what for?

"Need to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side. While this gesture is appreciated I would prefer details over statements."

He took photos of his edits to the four sides of the letter and shared them with his 2,000 followers accompanying the pictures with a tweet.

It read: "When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back."

Since sharing the tweet two days ago it has already amassed over 90,000 retweets and 274,000 likes.

In a bizarre twist Nick actually landed himself a date after Twitter user Fresh Face Splendor expressed her interest.

.@NickLutz12 I think you're a little young for me, but this makes me want to date - not cheat on - you. — Fresh Face Splendor (@caitlincorsetti) February 18, 2017

- Daily Mail