A day in the life: Escort shares secrets, bizarre requests

A Sydney escort has laid bare the secrets of her job in a very revealing Reddit AMA.

The 25-year-old woman, who does not give her name, answered questions which disclosed how much she makes, her preferences when it comes to clients and much more. the Daily Mail reports.

She revealed she charges $550 per hour for her company, never sleeps with Irish men and why she refuses to do incest role play.

"I don't have it in me to act it out. I have a few brothers," she explains. "I remember watching Gladiator with one of them. That was awkward for us."

And she also revealed that escorts have more enjoyable sex with rotund clients.

She also claims to have had sex with more than 1100 men - and the oldest client she ever had was a Holocaust survivor.

In her AMA introduction, she revealed that she entered the industry in her late teens when she went to work at a high-profile brothel in the city five years ago.

That brothel's clientele included a lot of NRL players, she said later, as well as members of the Commancheros biker gang.

She says she's also worked in brothels in Melbourne and Perth before deciding to set herself up as a private escort in 2014.

A year later, a mental breakdown led to her quitting sex work for nine months but she started it up again a year ago.

Now, she has plans to quit in June when she moves abroad to study for a Masters degree.

She revealed her rates - $550 for the first hour, $500 for the next and then $300 for each additional hour.

Twelve hours with her would cost $2,500 and it's $5,000 for 48 hours.

"The most common comment I get on my physical appearance is more "cute" than anything,' she said.

"I have a more girl-next-door type of look. As for how cute I have to be to charge this amount?

"I'm no knock-out model, but I'm pretty and I have a good body and really soft skin. I get over 90 per cent matches on Tinder."

But although she charges relatively high prices, the woman revealed that the "unpredictable" nature of it means she juggles it with a day job.

Between December 23 last year and January 21, she says she didn't see any clients "because it is typically the quietest time of year for the sex industry," she said.

Then it picks up and she's had between two and three bookings every week since, making $3,000 a week on average.

"Last October, I didn't get any booking for about three weeks. It's unpredictable to say the least."

Her usual clientele consists of mainly white-collar professionals - mostly Caucasians, Indians and Asians aged between 40 and 60.

"I'm happy with this, because these guys are well-mannered and really generous," she adds.

She also revealed she often sees married clients between 7am and 8am.

"Try to sneak out at times you would otherwise be at work," she advises. "I often see married clients early in the morning, e.g. 7-8am."

However, she revealed that she does discriminate when it comes to her clients - and has a strict no-Irish policy.

"I have a no-Irish policy, for all the reasons you'd imagine," she says, without elaborating further.

She adds she also has a no-Indian policy but she discriminates "based on culture".

"I have numerous clients who are Indian by race but they don't conform to the negative cultural norms that India is sadly renowned for," she said.

She also revealed that her mother, best friends and ex-boyfriends knew about her job as an escort - but she is afraid of her father and brothers finding out.

"I broke down and confessed everything to my parents about having been a sex worker for years about 2 years ago while I was on hiatus," she wrote.

"Only my mum knows I've returned. She doesn't want me to tell [my dad] because otherwise she'd 'never hear the end of it."

"But I think deep down he knows."

- Daily Mail