Ivanka Trump 'gazing' at Justin Trudeau sparks hilarious memes

By Adam Boult

A photo of Ivanka Trump casting what appears to be a meaningful gaze at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has prompted fevered speculation on social media over what might have been going through Ms Trump's mind.

The photo was taken on Tuesday during a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce, for which Ivanka "helped recruit participants and set the agenda", as AP reports.

During Mr Trudeau's visit to the White House Canada and the US announced a joint task force to help women in the workplace, looking at issues such as childcare and maternity leave.

However, with a level of seriousness a cynic might say is rather typical of social media, Twitter users focused on the (entirely imaginary) budding romance between the Prime Minister and the First Daughter:

Relationship goals: find a woman who looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/HphcU7svmw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 13, 2017

Lmaooooooo Ivanka Trump looking at Justin Trudeau is me like yup, me too gurl. Me too. pic.twitter.com/uBp7pvxIm8 — natalie (@nataliegithu) February 14, 2017

Ivanka looks at Justin Trudeau the way I look at pizza pic.twitter.com/hGSEnr5Sol — ♡ brian essbe ♡ (@SortaBad) February 14, 2017

(Later)

IVANKA: Hey, babe, can you turn off the lamp?

JARED KUSHNER: (scowling) Why don't you ask JUSTIN TRUDEAU to turn off the lamp?! pic.twitter.com/b0CIOqskCa — Ray (@SirEviscerate) February 14, 2017

And you thought this @realDonaldTrump & @JustinTrudeau pic was the best today?....girllllll check out @IvankaTrump giving the golden look .. pic.twitter.com/DXoepwTFQw — Darrell MacMullin (@DMACmullin) February 14, 2017

The photos was picked up on by Trevor Noah, host of the The Daily Show, who commented during Monday evening's programme: "She looks like she's ready to risk it all. She looks like she's considering dressing up as a Syrian refugee just so Canada will take her in, like, 'Let me in, Justin!'

"And I get it, because Ivanka is an attractive, vibrant young woman," he continued, speaking over a photo of Donald Trump's cabinet: "And ever since her dad became president, have you seen the troll men she has to hang out with? Look at these guys!"

The photo wasn't the only meme to stem from Mr Trudeau's visit to the White House: Twitter commenters also had a field day over the handshake between the two leaders, with one Twitter user joking: "Trudeau resisting Trump's weird handshake is the biggest display of dominance in the history of Canada."

"I can hold at least 17 M&Ms in my hand. How many can you hold in yours?" "Not that many, Donald. Well done."#Trump #Trudeau #TinyHands pic.twitter.com/9z5Jb7hKSE — Damon (@damocrat) February 13, 2017

*record scratch*

*freeze frame*

TRUDEAU: yup, that's me, you'e pro-

TRUMP: personally I dont feel they're that small #TrudeauMeetsTrump pic.twitter.com/jXOFm5Jbiz — Andy Cole (@AndyCole84) February 13, 2017

- Daily Telegraph UK