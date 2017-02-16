Russian model risks her life by dangling off a 307 metre skyscraper for the perfect picture

This is the hair-raising moment a glamour model posed for a death-defying photoshoot - by hanging from one of the world's tallest skyscrapers.

Victoria Odintcova, 23, was held only by the hand of a bearded male assistant as she dangled from the 307-metre tall Cayan Tower in Dubai to get the perfect Instagram shot.

The Russian model first lent backwards over the huge drop before climbing slowly down onto the ledge.

Odintcova, from St Petersburg, admitted that she was a bit nervous before the stunt.

She said: "I still cannot believe that I did it. Every time I watch this video, my palms get sweaty."

Odintcova, who has more than three million followers on social media, posted the video on her page where it quickly went viral, prompting many of her fans to criticise her for performing the stunt seemingly without any safety equipment.

One anonymous social media user wrote: "How can you disregard your life like that?

"If I was your parent I would smack both you and the guy with the beard!"

Other users accused her of copying another beautiful young Russian, Angelina Nikolau, 23, who has made headlines around the world with her dangerous selfies taken on top of skyscrapers and other high structures.

The Cayan Tower was the world's tallest high-rise building when it opened in 2013.

This record has since been beaten by the Shanghai tower.

