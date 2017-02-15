Teacher tattoos 28 students' names on his body

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A teacher has come up with a unique way to encourage students to strive for higher educational achievement.

Determined to help get his students to college, US teacher Joshua Murray, 25, promised to tattoo the name of every student who received at least $5000 in scholarships.

A year-and-a-half later, Murray, who teaches a College Prep programme, has inked 28 names of students at Agua Fria High School in Avondale, Arizona, in two rows on his body.

Agua Fria High School isn't known for sending many on to college, but Murray's challenge has inspired big dreams in his students.

Speaking to Fox 10 Phoenix news, student Gustavo Cervantes said: "None of my family has ever went to college, so I'd probably be another one who wouldn't go to college."

The passionate teacher says he's discovered his purpose in life: to ensure his students achieve their dreams.

"I know it sounds so corny, but really they are the reason why I wake up every morning and go to work," he said.

"I wake up 5am, I'm like, 'let's do this', and I get here early, and I am always happy to do my job because it's for them. This is their future."

- NZ Herald