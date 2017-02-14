Tiffany Trump shunned by editors at New York Fashion Week

Tiffany Trump caused quite a stir at New York Fashion Week on Monday night - and it wasn't because of her edgy outfit.

The 23-year-old sat front row at the Philipp Plein show at the New York Public Library, but according to a few attendees, the first daughter's appearance wreaked havoc on the seating assignments because no fashion editors wanted to sit next to her.

Alyssa Vingan Klein, the editor-and-chief of Fashionista.com, claimed on Twitter that seating was a mess because Tiffany was essentially being shunned.

Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

"Seating s***show at Philipp Plein because no editors want to sit near Tiffany Trump. SHOCKER," she wrote.

Nikki Ogunnaike, a senior fashion editor at Elle.com, responded to Alyssa's tweet by revealing that she and her colleagues had moved seats.

"We moved and are down the hall. Come thru," she wrote.

"Phillip Plein at 10PM: 1 hour late start, editors fleeing just so they don't have to sit behind Tiffany Trump," Nikki tweeted a few minutes later.

Pictures from the show see Tiffany sandwiched between her friend Andrew Warren and another blonde attendee, but former Wall Street Journal fashion columnist Christina Binkley shared photos of the empty seat next to her earlier in the night.

"Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty,' she wrote.

Christina took a photo of the available seats next to Tiffany, adding: "Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump."

The writer was also apparently near one of Tiffany's Secret Service agents at the show.

"Tiffany Trump's secret service guy says this is his first fashion show. He is going to get the wrong idea about fashion," she tweeted.

It appears that at some point, Andrew had switched seats with Tiffany, so she would be sandwiched between him and another person.

And while some alleged that the editors had moved because they didn't want to sit next to Tiffany, the fashion show was apparently chaos from the start.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the library, and they had to wait one at a time to get through the revolving door.

Once they sat down, the 9pm show was held until Madonna arrived at 10:15pm, over an hour late. The publication reports that "one top fashion editor" left the show before it began after learning that they were waiting on the iconic singer.

In addition to Tiffany and Madonna, the star-studded show was filled with A-list stars, including, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Taylor Hill, Paris and Nicky Hilton, Coco Rocha and more.

"Hot felon" Jeremy Meeks, whose mugshot went viral a few years ago, opened the show for his runway debut, and Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie also strutted down the catwalk for the designer.

This was Plein's first presentation in New York after several seasons of him showing in Milan. Ahead of the show, Plein borrowed President Trump's controversial slogan "Make America Great Again", using the hashtag #LetsMakeNYFWgreatAgain on Instagram.

Despite the alleged controversy surrounding her appearance, Tiffany looked right at home in the front row of the show.

