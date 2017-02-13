10:20am Tue 14 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

People reveal the real reason they're single

By Sarah Mooney

Dozens of people have taken to secret sharing site Whisper to confess the real reasons they're single. Photo / 123RF
Dozens of people have taken to secret sharing site Whisper to confess the real reasons they're single. Photo / 123RF

For plenty of people, being single is a choice - and not something they're too bothered about changing.

However, for others, they wish they could go out and find love - but, for one reason or another, there's something holding them back.

Dozens of people have taken to secret sharing site Whisper to confess the real reasons they're single - including having STDs and being a selfish lover, according to Daily Mail.

Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper

Some, like the girl who believes she's not skinny enough for men to date, may make you take pity on the person.

However, others - like the woman who insists she's single because men won't commit, even though she's "perfect wife material" - will have you feeling significantly less sympathetic...

Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper

Continued below.

Related Content

Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper
Photo / Whisper

- Daily Mail

By Sarah Mooney

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 14 Feb 2017 10:21:02 Processing Time: 15ms