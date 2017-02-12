BAFTA Awards: Kate Middleton stuns in Alexander McQueen dress

The Bafta Awards ceremony is always a star-studded event, but this year it boasts the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as its most famous guests.

They arrived last, after all the celebrities, on to an empty red carpet.

Kate was a show-stopper in an off-the-shoulder, Jacquard-patterned dress by Alexander McQueen. To show off the dress's Bardot neckline, the Duchess opted for a coiffed up 'do and accessorised with glittering diamond earrings.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duke has been President of @bafta since 2010, supporting their work promoting creative British talent #eebaftas PA A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:44am PST

Viola Davis, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, was reportedly excited to see the Royal pair.

She told the Press Association: "I always feel like they are one dimensional to me, I only see them in photos.

"So I would actually like to see them in person."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the #eebaftas, where The Duke as President, is supporting the very best of British creative talent. A video posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:47am PST

Anonymous insiders have told The Metro that Bafta organisers have had to brief celebrities on Royal protocol.

Namely, not to take selfies with the young Royals.

"Many of the A-listers are used to being the biggest deal in the room, but royalty is altogether different," a source close to the show told the tabloid.

"They're not celebrities in the same way and bosses are taking no chances."

Bafta told the paper: Bafta told Metro.co.uk: "As stated in our guidelines for guests, we ask them to behave respectfully when attending the awards".

Earlier this year, there were reports the royals were banned lest they steal the limelight.

However, the organisers roundly denied this.

"For clarity - this is nonsense. As we confirmed last night it's completely untrue that BAFTA has suggested that our President attend on his own," Bafta said in a statement.

"We would be delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses any year that they are able to attend."

- Daily Telegraph UK