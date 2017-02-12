World's heaviest person Eman Ahmed lifted into hospital for lifesaving surgery

A 36-year-old Egyptian woman - reportedly the world's heaviest at 500kg - has reached Mumbai, India, in a specially modified cargo plane with hopes high that several rounds of surgery could help her reduce weight.

Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty has gained weight since she was a child, when she was diagnosed with elephantiasis, a condition that causes the limbs to swell.

She has already suffered a stroke that left her right arm and leg paralysed and affected her speech, according to the Save Eman online campaign page, which is raising money for her treatment.

She cannot move from her bed and has not left her house for 25 years before the trip.

She was taken by a modified Airbus 300-600 run by Egyptair and with two doctors and her sister Shaimaa Ahmed on board Eman made the five hour journey without any complications.

Officials then loaded the specially designed bed containing Eman on an open truck which was escorted by an ambulance and police van to Saifee Hospital in Mumbai.

A crane was used to lift her bed to the first floor of the hospital to a specially designed facility, Hindustan Times reported. The hospital has a special facility with large doors and a fortified bed that has been created for her, a hospital spokeswoman said.

She will undergo a series of tests over several months before doctors proceed to carry out surgical procedures to reduce her weight.

A plea to help save Eman

Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, one of India's leading bariatric surgeons, said Eman will be put on a very low-calorie supervised diet to downsize her risks and reduce her water retention initially.

"She will need a series of bariatric procedures at optimal times over the next few years to achieve best results," he said on bitgiving.com/SaveEmanCause.

