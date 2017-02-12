Deep fried love on Valentine's Day

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

It is said the way to a man's heart is through his stomach - and a fried chicken takeaway on Valentine's Day could boost his appetite for love.

Fast food giant KFC has created its own Valentine's Day bouquet - made up of popcorn chicken, crispy strips and drumsticks.

To mark the romantic day, 20 of them are being given out to KFC lovers on Tuesday.

One lucky guy has already received his - the king of 'cheat meals', Ollie Mason-Clarke, gifted by his queen, Sarah Collier.

The foodie pair document their cheat meals on social media, and have a combined following of more than 50,000 fans.

Collier confessed she had never bought a Valentine's Day present for Mason-Clarke before.

"It's definitely really hard to find a Valentine's Day gift for a man," she said.

But surprising Ollie with a KFC Bouquet turned out to be the perfect solution.

Mason-Clarke was more than satisfied.

"If I had a choice between a bouquet of roses and a bouquet of fried chicken, I'd definitely choose the fried chicken," he said. "They both smell nice, but you can't eat roses."



The quirky bouquet is part of KFC's new range, which includes the KFC Candle.

"Following on from the success of the candle, we decided to release a limited edition Valentine's Day item especially for the fried-chicken lover," KFC NZ marketing director Clark Wilson said.

"We think it smells even better than the traditional bunch of Valentine's Day flowers."

- Herald on Sunday