Jessica Sharman got amnesia and boyfriend Rich Bishop was forced to make her fall in love with him all over again

Jessica Sharma lost her memory after epilepsy-related seizures last March.

The Sun reports that Sharman had no idea who family and friends were - or boyfriend Rich Bishop.

Her memory has still not returned and 20-year-old Sharman has had to gradually get to know her parents and 25-year-old Bishop from scratch.

The seizures occured while Sharman was on a train to London.

"I was terrified. I had no idea who anyone was. Everyone was a stranger to me. I didn't even know my own name," she said. "I remember boarding the train that day in March, but that's it. I've been told my body went limp and my eyes glazed over.

But we had nearly arrived in London and Rich was able to support me until we got to the station, then walk me to our office and call my parents while he looked after me.

"I now recall seeing a woman running towards me but I had no idea who she was. She was hugging me and asking if I was OK but I just stared back at her blankly. She kept saying she was my mum."

Shaman says her parents were shocked that she didn't recognise them.

"My mum started frantically digging out pictures of us on her phone to try to jog my memory.



"But not only did I not recognise my parents in the pictures ... I had no idea what I looked like.

"I found a mirror and looked at my reflection but it was like I was looking at a stranger. I did match the person in the photos, though, so agreed to go home with my parents. Mum put a hand on my knee but I pushed it off, it felt weird to be touched by a stranger."

She also didn't recognise her home or her boyfriend.

"My mum gave me a tour but nothing came back to me. My parents invited Rich over but I didn't know him and, when they left me alone with him, I was really scared."

"I remember at one point I was left on my own with him and hated it. I didn't know him but he was acting like we were in love," she said. "So two weeks later, I tried to end the relationship. He looked so hurt and promised he would help me remember how great we were together. Seeing how passionate and caring he was finally convinced me he must care for me, so I agreed to give it a shot."

Bishop has since made it his mission to help Ms Sharman fall back in love.

"I don't remember the first time I fell in love with Rich but I do remember the second.

"He was so patient with me, so sweet, I couldn't help but fall for him.

"My parents taught me how to cook again, told me what TV I liked and how I liked to dress. Socialising was hard, as friends expected me to trust them straight away."

"I was starting to leave the house more. People I'd known for years would approach me and start chatting. It was stressful admitting I had no idea who they were. It's hard to explain losing 19 years' experiences - and doctors say I may never get these back," she said. "I've had to relearn everything about those close to me - and doctors say there's a 50 per cent chance I could lose my memory all over again. But Rich was able to make me fall in love with him twice - so I know he could do it again."

- NZ Herald