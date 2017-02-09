Lady Gaga's perfect response to Super Bowl fat-shamers

By River Lin

Lady Gaga's unforgettable Super Bowl performance was marred by cruel comments about her "flabby belly" earlier this week. But the pop queen has posted a perfect response to her haters.

After being hit with comments such as "I just feel like #Gaga's dough should've been tucked in better" and "Gaga, that flap though!", the star took to Instagram to respond to her critics, writing: "I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too.

"I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed," she continued. "Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions."

Fans of the "Born This Way" singer applauded her classy response, with one Instagram user, meghansavigny, writing, "Can't tell you how refreshing it was to see a real-looking body for a change. A normal, human body. Own it."

Another commented: "I thought you looked beautiful and I would kill for a body like yours. The body shammers are whats wrong with this society. I know from experience."

Fellow celebrities also came to the singer's defence. Pink, who has endured her fair share of criticism over her weight, posted to Instagram under the hashtag #womensupportingwomen, "Let's celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place."

Gaga's Super Bowl performance looks to be the start of a busy schedule for the pop star. In August she embarks on a world tour and will perform with Metallica at the Grammy Awards.

