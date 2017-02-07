'Cash me ousside' teen from Dr Phil kicked off flight for punching passenger

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The teenager whose appearance on Dr Phil turned her into a viral meme has been kicked off a plane after punching one of her fellow passengers.

Danielle Bregoli, 13, surged to internet fame after starring on the concisely named episode "I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime".

With the cameras rolling, the "out-of-control" teen threatened to fight her mother. When the audience laughed at her, she turned and spoke in a language vaguely resembling English: "Cash me ousside, howbow dah."

Dr Phil, ever the poised interviewer, promptly demanded a translation. "Cash her outside means she'll go outside and do what she has to do," Ms Bregoli's mother responded.

Well, it seems Ms Bregoli's threats of violence have turned into actual violence.

She and her mother were booted off a Spirit Airlines plane at Los Angeles airport after getting into an ugly confrontation with another passenger during the boarding process.

The pair were struggling to get their luggage into the overhead compartment when an argument started, TMZ reports. Ms Bregoli claims a woman pushed her mother, and then she retaliated.

"She was saying she was going to fight me. My mum was like, don't put your hands on my kid. My mum took her by the throat, pushed her back and then the lady pushed my mum back," Ms Bregoli claimed.

"I only hit her one time," she said. "So that's what happens ho. Play with it if you want to."

Video has emerged on Instagram showing Ms Bregoli repeatedly screaming "what's up ho?" at the other passenger before punching her in the face. In response, the unnamed woman appears to spit at her.

- news.com.au