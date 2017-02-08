The number one sign you should end your relationship

If you're debating whether you're in it for the long haul with your partner, looking out for one vital sign may help make the decision for you.

According to relationship expert James Preece, there's one thing that all people who aren't happy in their relationship do.

"If you keep wondering what it might be like to date someone else then it's time to get out," he said.

Elaborating on his point, James continued: "While it's fine to have the odd fantasy about a celebrity, if you keep looking around at other people all the time then you have to question why."

If you've been wondering what all the fuss over Tinder is about, see the adventures your single friends are having and fear you are missing out, or you've been eyeing up people on your daily commute, James says things aren't looking good for your current situation.

"All these are massive warning signs that something is wrong with your relationship," he said.

"If you are thinking more and more about people that aren't your partner, it's almost always because you are bored. Once that starts to happen, the magic can quickly fade and you'll stop putting in the effort to make things work."

James explains that this often happens when you realise you've been doing the same things, going to the same places and are hitting dating groundhog day.

"Nothing original or fun is happening so you begin to look elsewhere just for a bit of excitement," he added.

If you do want to save things before it's too late, James suggests setting up a regular date night with your partner, mixing up your routine and getting out of your dating rut.

"Talk to them about it before you start talking to someone new," he advises.

"Just remember, it's better to get out of a dead end relationship than stay with someone just for the sake of it."

- Daily Mail