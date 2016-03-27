Inside the home of Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle

She's rumoured to have practically moved in with Prince Harry at his cottage at Kensington Palace.

And Meghan Markle, 35, has already given a glimpse of how she might redecorate the Prince's bachelor pad if she makes it her permanent residence.

The Suits actress has given fans a tour of the interior of her Toronto home via Instagram, where frequent snaps of her dogs Bogart and Guy reveal her love of elegant yet cosy decor, fashion coffee table books and fresh flowers.

Saturday mornings with my fellas. I spy a few of my favorite things: @pamuk_and_co throws, @kitandace candle, @graymalin print, and Bogart & Guy) #adoptdontshop A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Apr 9, 2016 at 7:19am PDT

Despite having two dogs with muddy paws, the actress has bravely opted for a white couch in her living space with a grey striped throw from the luxury textiles brand Pamuk and Co.

The brand specialises in traditional Turkish "towels" made from high quality cotton, that can also be used as shawls, yoga mats, throws and baby mats and sell for a very reasonably 50 Canadian dollars or around £30.

Her dining table is white marble and she's placed a full length shabby chic vintage mirror resting on the wall behind it to create the illusion of extra space.

#Easter A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Mar 27, 2016 at 2:54pm PDT

While the star favours mid-century modern furniture and a white colour palette, she adds vibrant pops of colour with accessories such as a red striped rug in the hallway.

She's also a fan of fresh flowers, especially pink peonies which she's declared are her favourite.

But rather than being a gift from Harry, she reveals that she regularly treats herself to her favourite bouquets.

Bedtime stories. A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jun 18, 2016 at 6:57pm PDT

"I bought these peonies for myself yesterday because they make me so endlessly happy. Do something sweet for yourself today too," she advised her followers.

She's also a fan of a scented candle, including Diptyque's Figuier with fresh wood, green notes and crushed fig leaves and the Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle, £51, with "gentle, smokey and leathery tones".

Always buy yourself flowers. Especially if they're #peonies #sickinbedphotoseries A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jun 13, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT

Meghan is also appreciates fine art, and has a print of one of fine art photographer Gray Malin's birds' eye view beach vistas on the the wall of her living area.

Above the bed in the guest room hangs a figure study watercolour by New York based artist and illustrator Inslee Fariss, estimated to have cost $650 (£520).

When your piece of art by @inslee finally makes her appearance in the guest room. Welcome home, beauty. A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Apr 14, 2016 at 10:06pm PDT

In her own room, Meghan's bed frame is an oversized wrought iron birdcage design and she continues her white theme with the curtains and bedding.

Night night #bedtime #birdcage A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jun 10, 2016 at 7:03pm PDT

Like any self-respecting fashionista, Meghan has an extensive collection of shoes and recently rearranged her closet to perfection while having a sick day at home.

High heels organized Thanks for the closet inspiration @jessicamulroney #sickinbedphotoseries #boredtotears #shoes A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jun 15, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

Meghan has artfully arranged her books around the house, turning them into design features by perching them underneath jugs of flowers.

She's a fan of coffee table fashion books, such as former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld's style bible and Linda McCartney's photographic memoir.

I bought these peonies for myself yesterday because they make me so endlessly happy. Do something sweet for yourself today too. #treatyourself #simplepleasures #favoriteflowers @_thetig A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on May 9, 2016 at 7:18am PDT

The Kinfolk Table by magazine editor Nathan Williams also features in several of her snaps, a tome that's part cookbook, part narrative tale and part photography from around the world.

The best assistants for a little home remodel. #adoptdontshop A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jul 10, 2016 at 4:16pm PDT

Her garden isn't neglected either, and Meghan grows her own hydrangeas which she snips and puts in jam jars to decorate the house.

She's also kitted out the space with a seating area with wooden decking, a large BBQ and a black metal love seat with monochrome striped cushions.

After a long day of shooting it's date night with my boys and @lindsayjillroth #homesweethome #bogart&guy #adoptdontshop A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Apr 22, 2016 at 10:24pm PDT

