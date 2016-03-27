Inside the home of Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle

She's rumoured to have practically moved in with Prince Harry at his cottage at Kensington Palace.
And Meghan Markle, 35, has already given a glimpse of how she might redecorate the Prince's bachelor pad if she makes it her permanent residence.
The Suits actress has given fans a tour of the interior of her Toronto home via Instagram, where frequent snaps of her dogs Bogart and Guy reveal her love of elegant yet cosy decor, fashion coffee table books and fresh flowers.
Saturday mornings with my fellas.
I spy a few of my favorite things: @pamuk_and_co throws, @kitandace candle, @graymalin print, and Bogart & Guy) #adoptdontshop
Despite having two dogs with muddy paws, the actress has bravely opted for a white couch in her living space with a grey striped throw from the luxury textiles brand Pamuk and Co.
The brand specialises in traditional Turkish "towels" made from high quality cotton, that can also be used as shawls, yoga mats, throws and baby mats and sell for a very reasonably 50 Canadian dollars or around £30.
Her dining table is white marble and she's placed a full length shabby chic vintage mirror resting on the wall behind it to create the illusion of extra space.
While the star favours mid-century modern furniture and a white colour palette, she adds vibrant pops of colour with accessories such as a red striped rug in the hallway.
She's also a fan of fresh flowers, especially pink peonies which she's declared are her favourite.
But rather than being a gift from Harry, she reveals that she regularly treats herself to her favourite bouquets.
"I bought these peonies for myself yesterday because they make me so endlessly happy. Do something sweet for yourself today too," she advised her followers.
She's also a fan of a scented candle, including Diptyque's Figuier with fresh wood, green notes and crushed fig leaves and the Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle, £51, with "gentle, smokey and leathery tones".
Meghan is also appreciates fine art, and has a print of one of fine art photographer Gray Malin's birds' eye view beach vistas on the the wall of her living area.
Above the bed in the guest room hangs a figure study watercolour by New York based artist and illustrator Inslee Fariss, estimated to have cost $650 (£520).
In her own room, Meghan's bed frame is an oversized wrought iron birdcage design and she continues her white theme with the curtains and bedding.
Like any self-respecting fashionista, Meghan has an extensive collection of shoes and recently rearranged her closet to perfection while having a sick day at home.
Meghan has artfully arranged her books around the house, turning them into design features by perching them underneath jugs of flowers.
She's a fan of coffee table fashion books, such as former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld's style bible and Linda McCartney's photographic memoir.
The Kinfolk Table by magazine editor Nathan Williams also features in several of her snaps, a tome that's part cookbook, part narrative tale and part photography from around the world.
Her garden isn't neglected either, and Meghan grows her own hydrangeas which she snips and puts in jam jars to decorate the house.
She's also kitted out the space with a seating area with wooden decking, a large BBQ and a black metal love seat with monochrome striped cushions.