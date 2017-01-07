The best meal prep food for weight loss

Meal prepping is the ever so slightly smug Instagram craze for preparing all your weekday meals in advance.

It's an efficient way for health and fitness fanatics to make sure they still eat the right foods when pressed for time.

But if you're looking to join the masses of people who meal prep every week as they try to achieve their weight loss goals, then you need to know the best foods to fill your plastic containers with.

Meal prep bloggers suggest planning your meals two to three days before you want to start preparing your food so you can go out and buy the ingredients you need, rather than be tempted by impulse purchases.

Comment below: What's your favorite 3 ingredient #mealprep combo? A photo posted by Meal Prep On Fleek (@mealpreponfleek) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:50am PST

All the ingredients can be mixed and matched. MealPrepOnFleek suggests a combination of salmon, quinoa, and spinach, or chicken, kale and rice.

Then all that's left to do is cook your food and fill your boxes, which can be done on a Sunday or Monday - the most popular days for meal prepping.

Just be careful with certain proteins such as fish, which only keep for a maximum of two days once cooked.

THE BEST INGREDIENTS FOR YOUR MEAL PREP BOXES

Continued below.

Related Content Impulse spending is a major threat to household saving, survey finds Diana Clement: KiwiSaver break really not as good as it sounds Holiday credit card spending soars

• Protein

Chicken breast

Chicken thighs

Turkey breast

Salmon

Cod

Haddock

Shrimp

Tilapia

Tuna

Steak

Lean ground beef

Pork

Sausages

Bacon

Eggs

Greek yoghurt

Cheese

Protein powder

Black beans

Lentils

Garbanzo beans

Tofu

Tempeh

Edamame

• Vegetable

Spinach

Green beans

Broccoli

Brussels sprouts

Asparagus

Kale

Carrots

Snow peas

Squash (butternut, acorn, spaghetti squash, kabocha)

Jicama

Mushrooms

Salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, peppers, onions, etc)





• Starch

Quinoa

Rice (brown, white, jasmine, black, wild grain)

Potatoes (sweet, Japanese, red bliss)

Whole grain pasta

Rolled Oats

Oatbran

Whole grain cereal

Whole grain bread





• Healthy fat

Coconut oil

Avocado oil

Olive oil

Flax oil

#mealprep #motivationmonday #militaryfitness #militarymuscle #militarydiet #isobagfitness #bodybuilding #fitnessgoals A photo posted by Alexandra Kowalchuk (@alexkowalchuk) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

WHAT'S FOR BREAKFAST, LUNCH AND DINNER?

Meal prep done! Boom!#mealprep #chicken #healthyeating #veggies #yay A photo posted by Laura Price (@lau_pricexx) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

Breakfast: Egg white muffins with tomatoes and spinach

Optional snacks throughout the day: Cucumbers, tomatoes, avocados, peppers, spinach, black beans, bananas, apples

Lunch: Meatless meatballs topped with bbq sauce, brown rice and baked carrots

Dinner: Black bean/veggie burgers with baked carrots, baked peppers and brown rice mix

Dessert: Greek yogurts and blueberries

- Daily Mail