Lady Gaga fat-shamed over Super Bowl 'pot belly'

Most of America was watching in awe as Lady Gaga brought down the house during her epic 12-minute halftime show during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

But while she has received huge acclaim for her hits-packed set, some viewers were less focused on the performance, and more about being critical.

As the star danced up a storm on stage in a crop top, some critics hit social media to mock the star's "belly".

But, Gaga's fans - branded her Little Monsters - were quick to jump to her defence, taking to Twitter to praise the singer for promoting a natural look and embracing her beauty.

The support started with: "Gaga got that meat on da bones I love."

"Can we talk about Lady Gaga's cute belly?' while another added, 'I wish I had a pot belly. Pot bellies are sexy......... Like Madonna when she did lucky star."

Another was more outspoken against the trolls, writing: "you are banging hot. Don't forget that. A**hole people? You all need to stop. It's about music!"

One fan continued the support, writing: "I would be miss not to give honorary mention to Gaga's belly. For the girls who understand warm bread and olive oil."

However, despite overwhelming praise, some were still keen to point out any imperfections.

One tweeted mercilessly: "Gaga, that flap though!" while another unimpressed tweeter wrote: "I just feel like #Gaga's dough should've been tucked in better."

Back on stage, Gaga was more focused on giving fans a good show - rather than any message political or otherwise.

Ahead of the show, all eyes were on Lady Gaga to see whether she would use the platform to rip into President Donald Trump at a tense time in US politics.

Even with Vice President Mike Pence in attendance, Gaga -- a sworn foe of Trump -- kept with the game's guidelines to steer clear of overt politics.

Super Bowl performances are rarely directly provocative, although last year Beyonce startled many by playing her single "Formation." Its video had a message against police brutality.

Instead the singer, known for her audacious outfits, delivered what seemed to be a more subtle message.

"How are you doing tonight, Texas? How are you doing tonight, America?" Gaga asked.

"We're here to make you feel good," she said.

- Daily Mail