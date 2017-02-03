Why celebrities go underwear-free on red carpets

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

We're used to stars leaving little to the imagination in racy selfies and wafting down the red carpet in mere scraps of silk.

But now the latest flesh-baring trend sees celebrities forgo underwear completely, braving the public eye in a see through outfit with no bra, and even without knickers.

It may sound counter-intuitive, but a celebrity stylist says that it's actually a way for stars to look more upmarket.

Fashion presenter Naomi Isted told FEMAIL: "If they are trying to get away from trashier styles that they previously may have worn, celebs are now being more inventive in the way in which they flash skin, or even more."

Last year, crotch-baring dresses were one of the most popular looks on the red carpet with Bella Hadid stealing the show in Cannes in a revealing red number.

However, stars are now moving away from dresses slashed to the groin in favour of outfits that look more modest at face value, but are just as daring.

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson may have left absolutely nothing to the imagination when she wore a lace dress with no underwear on the red carpet, but the gown itself was far from skimpy.

"I'm sure with this being a growing trend it is certainly here to stay for quite some time, especially as it's easier to wear these types of trends in the warmth and summer."

Kendall Jenner is a big fan of the sheer look and has stepped out in a see through top on two occasions, wearing only nipple pasties underneath.

She teased the look by posting a photo of herself on Instagram with pizza emojis covering her modesty.

Her pal Bella Hadid has also tried out the daring look, baring her breasts under a sheer Dior gown.

And Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead flashed her nipples in two different lace bodysuits from her new collection for In The Style, but are we likely to see non-celebrities braving the look?

"Obviously the second a high profile celeb is wearing a new style or trend, especially if its trending, then their fans and the industry are likely to follow," Naomi said.

Equally, Naomi Campbell wore an elegant black gown at the Gala Spa Awards in October, but was braless underneath the lace top.

'It's not that they are trying to consciously make it popular,' Naomi explained.

'It's the desire to shock and get as much coverage and likes or comments as possible especially against with their competitors.

Naomi's underwear free tips

Opt for darker colours like navy or black rather than nude or white.

Avoid completely sheer and make sure the top or dress is strategically placed to cover your decency.

Buy styling tape and make sure everything is fixed in place.

Wear flesh coloured nipple covers under pasties or use a little piece of styling tape over your nipples.

