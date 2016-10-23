Porn star Kieran Lee talks work, finds sex difficult after a day on set

Keiran Lee may be one of the most successful male porn stars in the world - but he says he can be a flop between the sheets.

The British star, who has his penis insured for $1 million says his work makes it difficult to get down to business with his wife Kristin, who is also an adult film star.

Lee, real name Adam, told The Sun he is pathetic in bed.

Happy birthday to one of the true greats of our industry @nikkibenz A photo posted by Keiran Lee (@keiranlee123) on Dec 11, 2016 at 8:34am PST

"At home with my wife I have to apologise, I am pathetic in bed. I'm like a two-minute wonder."

Lee got into the adult film industry after friends posted a photo of him online.

He recalls: "The next thing I know, I was getting emails from people saying, 'I want you to come and have sex with my wife'.

"Then a couple from Loughborough asked if I would be interested in making a film. I was about 19 at the time and I was full of hormones, so I thought, 'I'm going to have sex with a beautiful woman and get paid'.

Continued below.

Related Content Why your kids won't have a better life than you Barry Ritholtz: Love Trump? Hate him? That's no way to invest Shop by phone and leave wallet at home... soon

"I was working on the railways at the time, and I didn't really like my job, so I thought, why not?"

And what does his mum think?

"She tells people i'm an erotic model... It's a classy way of saying it!" he said.

The Bu with my Boo. #datenight @mastrosofficial #Malibu A photo posted by Kirsten Price (@kirsten_price) on Oct 22, 2016 at 6:10pm PDT

Lee, who regulalry has botox, waxes and manicures, can make around $US4000 a day but is adamant that porn sets aren't what people think.

"Sometimes you can be working on a scene for about three hours, and there can be about 30 people on set," he explains.

"You will see a makeup artist playing on her phone, the sound guy reading a book. It's not exactly inspiring."

- NZ Herald