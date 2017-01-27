8:37pm Fri 27 January
Are these the best responses to pick up lines ever?

By Martha Cliff

BoredPanda have compiled the best comebacks to online dating pick up lines. Photos / Facebook, Bored Panda
Anyone who has ever dabbled in online dating will know that the saying "you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince: never rang more true.

However, while many of us will simply ignore a creepy message or unwanted attention other online daters bring more creative methods into play.
BoredPanda have compiled a collection of some of the best comebacks to chat up lines found online.

This singleton was clearly not interested in this man's sexual proposition. Photo / Imgur
One of the most offensive messages that you can receive is one that requests naked photographs - however crafty singletons have come up with inventive comebacks.

In one case a woman was asked to send a photo of her in her bra. Taking it literally the woman placed a passport photo of herself in a bra cup and sent him a snap of that.

In another amusing exchange a man is asked to share a naked photo of him below the belt - at which point he lifts his belt above his head to avoid going nude.

Tinder users take note these harsh but effective come backs may just get you out of some seriously awkward situations.

Sadly this witty poet did not receive the response he was after when the recipient responded with a nursery rhyme. Photo / Bored Panda, Puppy Ozone
What happens when you ask a girl for a picture of her in a bra. Photo / Facebook
In another amusing exchange a man is asked to share a naked photo of him below the belt - at which point he lifts his belt above his head to avoid going nude. Photo / Bored Panda
This person tried to warn their sender that it was too dark to take a picture and when they didn't listen they well and truly proved their point. Photo / Bored Panda
Although this conversation started quite well it quickly took an inappropriate term calling for a savage comeback. Photo / Bored Panda, angelcake893
This innuendo was met with a witty reply from someone who is clearly not ready to settle down yet. Photo / Bored Panda
No, I don't want to be your captain. Photo / Bored Panda, teh_real_nayr
This singleton was left unimpressed by Bree's efforts at conversation so tried to offer them a little advice. Photo / Bored Panda, calamitousyob
A classic chat up line fell flat when a potential date took it to inappropriate levels. Photo / Bored Panda
Although Kyle was hoping to meet his Juliet he appeared to be unfamiliar with the narrative of the Shakespeare play. Photo / Bored Panda, Chucapagra
Photo / Bored Panda, Chucapagra
Well, at least he tried. Photo / Bored Panda, Chucapagra
Met with a series of lewd emojis this woman hinted that she had other plans. Photo / Bored Panda
This woman was clearly not available for a date judging by her brutal response. Photo / Bored Panda
Emily decided to take her match's introduction rather literally in this exchange. Photo / Bored Panda
When a woman claimed she was worried about his height this man responded with an equally offensive comeback. Photo / Bored Panda, DarkHorse108
This man was unnerved by a proposition he received in the early hours of the morning. Photo / Bored Panda, Namispep
This man was shocked when asked about his height and pointed out his date's double standards by asking her weight. Photo / Bored Panda, KarmaFap
This online dater clearly tried to turn on the charm but their match was unimpressed. Photo / Bored Panda, infiltratedthoughts
