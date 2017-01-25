Are these the most hilarious wrong number texts ever?

There has probably been more than one occasion in your life where you have sent a dreaded wrong number text.

But whether that was a message to the person you were talking about or texting your boss something inappropriate they can't have been as bad as these blunders.

Imgur user HeepSkunzit has shared some of the internet's most amusing but horrifying wrong number texts.

In many of the cases amorous texters were left disappointed to discover that they had in fact been given a fake number by their crush.

Other wrong number messages actually encouraged the recipient to start an argument as was the case when a man received a message from a cheating wife.

In another case a man scolded a sender after he received a message telling him his father was dead - pointing out that the true recipient deserved more than a text.

Whatever the context of these texts they are guaranteed to make you cringe and laugh in equal measure.

- Daily Mail