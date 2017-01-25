3:10am Fri 27 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Are these the most hilarious wrong number texts ever?

In one exchange a person scolded a sender after receiving a message telling them their father was dead. They pointed out that the true recipient deserved more than a text. Photo / Imgur
In one exchange a person scolded a sender after receiving a message telling them their father was dead. They pointed out that the true recipient deserved more than a text. Photo / Imgur

There has probably been more than one occasion in your life where you have sent a dreaded wrong number text.

But whether that was a message to the person you were talking about or texting your boss something inappropriate they can't have been as bad as these blunders.

Imgur user HeepSkunzit has shared some of the internet's most amusing but horrifying wrong number texts.

In many of the cases amorous texters were left disappointed to discover that they had in fact been given a fake number by their crush.

Other wrong number messages actually encouraged the recipient to start an argument as was the case when a man received a message from a cheating wife.

Other wrong number messages actually encouraged the recipient to start an argument as was in one case when a man received a message from a cheating wife. Photo / Imgur
Other wrong number messages actually encouraged the recipient to start an argument as was in one case when a man received a message from a cheating wife. Photo / Imgur

In another case a man scolded a sender after he received a message telling him his father was dead - pointing out that the true recipient deserved more than a text.

In one case a man scolded a sender after he received a message telling him his father was dead - pointing out that the true recipient deserved more than a text. Photo / Imgur
In one case a man scolded a sender after he received a message telling him his father was dead - pointing out that the true recipient deserved more than a text. Photo / Imgur

Whatever the context of these texts they are guaranteed to make you cringe and laugh in equal measure.

Ashlee was trying to recover from a very embarrassing incident only to be left all the more embarrassed. Photo / Imgur
Ashlee was trying to recover from a very embarrassing incident only to be left all the more embarrassed. Photo / Imgur

Continued below.

Related Content

In this amusing exchange the recipient decided to get inventive when the sender mistook them for a hairdresser. Photo / Imgur
In this amusing exchange the recipient decided to get inventive when the sender mistook them for a hairdresser. Photo / Imgur
After being given a wrong number by a girl named Sophie this recipient offered some comfort to the sender. Photo / Imgur
After being given a wrong number by a girl named Sophie this recipient offered some comfort to the sender. Photo / Imgur
This recipient decided to stick to theme by replying to a picture message with a photo of a cat. Photo / Imgur
This recipient decided to stick to theme by replying to a picture message with a photo of a cat. Photo / Imgur
One recipient simply wanted to clarify what kind of hammer was texting them. Photo / Imgur
One recipient simply wanted to clarify what kind of hammer was texting them. Photo / Imgur
This sender was probably left red faced after sending a topless message to the wrong number. Photo / Imgur
This sender was probably left red faced after sending a topless message to the wrong number. Photo / Imgur
This recipient clearly confused their sender when they said that they were a grill.Photo / Imgur
This recipient clearly confused their sender when they said that they were a grill.Photo / Imgur

- Daily Mail

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 27 Jan 2017 05:01:37 Processing Time: 12ms