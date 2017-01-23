Pregnant lesbian hits out at online trolls who criticised her for being 'masculine'

A soon-to-be mum has hit out at online critics who bullied her for looking masculine while pregnant.

Married couple Domonique and Crissy are YouTube stars with over one million subscribers. A few months ago, they delighted their followers by revealing that Domonique is pregnant and the couple will soon be expecting a son.

The pair managed the pregnancy by going through a local sperm bank, with Crissy performing the insemination herself.

But as Domonique began to show, and the couple began sharing more and more frequent images of her burgeoning bump online, the mother-to-be suddenly found herself to be the subject of online abuse.

Many people, it seemed, thought that because Domonique is the "more masculine" of the two women, that she shouldn't have been the one to carry the baby.

Some chastised her for wearing "boy clothes" while pregnant, while others said she looked like "a guy carrying a baby".

Snapchats of her pregnant belly with offensive messages began to circulate, eventually coming back to the attention of the couple.

"I guess some small-minded people thought it was wrong because 'I dress like a dude'," Domonique told BuzzFeed. "When in reality, I dress [in a way] that is comfortable to me."

The pair decided to post a public response to the comments and Snapchats on their own social media accounts, sharing a photo of Domonique proudly showing off her baby bump.

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoon: Bill English and Waitangi Day fiasco My 'buy nothing year': How woman saved $38,100 Drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol feared by New Zealanders

"I am a woman. I am a woman who has always wanted a child. I am a woman who likes to dress how she pleases and doesn't give two s***s about your stereotypes," she wrote in the caption.

Let's give the haters something to talk about. Say hi Domonic Mommy and Mama love you so much already baby boy. You're about to have the best life just wait @thedomonicwilson A photo posted by Domo And Crissy (@domo.crissy.15) on Jan 11, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

"Who cares if I like to wear snap backs and joggers? Who cares that I'm not the "normal" look of a pregnant woman," she added. "I went to a sperm bank to conceive Domonic, and I am so blessed to be able to bring him into this world!"

She finished the post by saying that she intends to teach her son 'to always be himself and to stand up for himself!"

The post has since been liked more than 140,000 times on Instagram.

"People need to see a new side to pregnancy and not what's 'normal,' she told BuzzFeed.

"I actually am so glad my pictures are going around."

Domonique also recorded a video where she takes on some of the individual abusive comments head on, and it has been viewed more than 730,000 times in just three days.

- Daily Mail