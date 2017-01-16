Kiwis build ultimate slip 'n slide with lawnmower

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

What does a ride-on lawnmower have to do with a slip 'n slide? Nothing, until a group of clever Kiwis built this epic way to keep cool over summer.

Captured in a short video, a man on a ride-on mower circles in the middle of a massive tarpaulin as Hamilton local, Matt Dallimore, holds a ski rope attached to the mower and orbits him at speed on the slippery surface.

Initiated by Dallimore's friend Paul Sanson and his dad Lindsey, who were inspired by a YouTube video, the set up took about three hours of planning plus sourcing a big enough tarpaulin and "a good solid flat bar" to attach the ski rope to the mower.

Dallimore, vice president of CJC car club, told the Herald the slide was a real hit at the club's Boxing Day banquet.

"I'd estimate about 12 to 15 people had a go throughout the day. Some were standing up. It was really cool."

The video, captured by Eleanor Walker, was the winning entry in a GrabOne competition calling for New Zealanders to share how they're "living a little this summer".

Originally posted on Instagram, the footage has racked up over 400,000 views and more than 800 shares since it was uploaded to Facebook yesterday.

The video saw Walker win $1000 in credit to spend on GrabOne.