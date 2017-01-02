Owners share the most hilarious dog fails of all time

By Esra Gurkan

If you own a dog, you'll know they can do some silly things.

From getting their heads stuck in strange places to getting tangled in lingerie, proud owners have shared hilarious canine fails that are bound to make you laugh out loud.

Image-sharing site Bored Panda has compiled a collection of the biggest dog fails the Internet has to offer - and they certainly serve as a reminder that even the most well-behaved pooches can be hilariously unpredictable, Daily Mail reports.

Fortunately for us, these dog owners were on hand to photograph their pet pup's poor life decisions.

They prove that not only should children not be left alone for long - these dogs probably shouldn't be either.

- Daily Mail