Owners share the most hilarious dog fails of all time

They might be able to squeeze into tight places but this pet proves its not small enough to get between a wall and a fence. Photo / Reddit, shintje
If you own a dog, you'll know they can do some silly things.
From getting their heads stuck in strange places to getting tangled in lingerie, proud owners have shared hilarious canine fails that are bound to make you laugh out loud.
This poor little dog managed to fall onto its back and doesn't appear to be able to get back up again - not that the others appear to be too bothered. Photo / Reddit, nuestraabsurdarealidad
Bored Panda has compiled a collection of the biggest dog fails the Internet has to offer - and they certainly serve as a reminder that even the most well-behaved pooches can be hilariously unpredictable, reports. Daily Mail
When this doggy fetched a stick they didn't realise that it would be too wide to get up the stairs. Photo / Reddit, SaintFrost
Fortunately for us, these dog owners were on hand to photograph their pet pup's poor life decisions.
They prove that not only should children not be left alone for long - these dogs probably shouldn't be either.
These blinds might have been new but now they are most certainly broken after this pet managed to get themselves stuck.
This little puppy appears to have gotten its head stuck in a saucepan and its friend isn't helping.
When one dog decided to take a nap in a hammock, they probably weren't expecting to fall straight through the holes. Photo / Reddit, TheDonCuffy
This clumsy dog has gotten its head stuck in a clear bowl and its owners appear to have taken them to the vet to get it off. Photo / Reddit, Wballstein
This pet owner managed to capture the moment their dog got hit playing frisbee and it created a perfect photograph. Photo / Reddit, ozone_one
One pet got carried away with the paint - or make up - belonging to its owner and was left pink-pawed.
A dog decided to destroy its own toys and ended up looking like a supervillain in the process. Photo / Reddit, nathan
Can you guess which naughty dog rolled around in the grass when it had been freshly cut? Photo / Reddit, azflat4
What started out as a fun game between a dog and a coat hanger ended with it being stuck on their head and around its neck.
This dog doesn't appear to take any chances and has hidden in the bathroom to get away from the Roomba robot vacuum. Photo / Reddit, Makattic
Caught between two staircase handrails, this dog doesn't look like it will be able to move any time soon. Photo / thiswildidea Instagram
This golden retriever has just been caught rolling around in the freshly cut grass - what do you think gave the game away? Photo / Reddit, Henderp
A dog got caught in a bra and couldn't seem to get it off - and it didn't help that the bra was attached to the door too. Photo / Reddit, Sniknuh
This little dog was put into a handbag and then refused to get out of it, even when they put it down on the floor for them to crawl out of. Photo / Kittykhajiit Twitter
When a smaller dog takes your sleeping place on the big bed then you have no choice to settle for the small - even if you don't exactly fit in it.
These two dogs managed to fall asleep with a tennis ball in their mouths mid-way through a game of catch. Photo / Reddit, skulofish
A dog got carried away when it wanted to meet its neighbour and got its head stuck under a fence. Photo / Reddit, smease
