8:06am Sat 31 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Buckingham Palace forced to confirm the Queen is not dead after Twitter hoax

Buckingham Palace has come out saying that Queen Elizabeth II is still alive and recovering from a cold. Photo / AP
Buckingham Palace has come out saying that Queen Elizabeth II is still alive and recovering from a cold. Photo / AP

The Royal family has reassured people the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are alive after conspiracy theories began to trend online, sparked by a fake news report.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said both the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were recuperating from a bout of illness.

"The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh continue to recover from their heavy colds," he told The Sun.


It comes after the couple opted to fly to Sandringham for Christmas rather than take the train and the Queen did not appear at a family church service on Christmas Day due to illness.

Despite the relatively minor afflictions, the so-called "curse of 2016" led many Brits to jump to conclusions online after a string of deaths including George Michael, Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds.

Earlier a fake BBC news account tweeted that Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had passed away under unknown circumstances.


Continued below.

Related Content

That led to the hashtag #mediablackout with tongue-in-cheek claims there was a cover up at play.





The Queen turned 90 in 2016 and the Duke of Edinburgh turned 95.

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 31 Dec 2016 08:52:19 Processing Time: 50ms