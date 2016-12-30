The Rich Kids of Instagram's most outrageous moments of 2016 revealed

By Martha Cliff

They have left the world gobsmacked as they shamelessly flaunt their wealth on social media.

And while 2016 may have been a disastrous year for many of us the Rich Kids of Instagram are unlikely to have noticed as they while away their troubles with their plush lifestyles.

This year has seen the teens outdo themselves when it comes to showcasing their enviable lives.

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Britain (@richkidsofbritain) on Nov 10, 2016 at 9:07am PST

There has been no lack of super cars and holidays have been rife as the teens make the most of their parent's generous nature.

While many of us will be lucky to get a holiday this year it seems that for the Rich Kids of Britain the holiday never ends.

Members of the Instagram account have been sharing photographs of their outrageous holiday homes with their online followers.

The account, which has amassed over 91,000 followers, showcases the enviable lives of British richest teens as they parade their fortune.

And as the cold months set in it seems that many of the wealthy youngsters are jetting off to hotter destinations for some winter sun.

Many of the recent photographs posted to the account see elegant young women lounging by their very own private pools.

While plenty of nations have their own dedicated "Rich Kids" account perhaps the most controversial is the Rich Kids of Tehran.

The account has gained worldwide attention by revealing what life is really like for some inside the notoriously strict Islamic Republic of Iran.

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Britain (@richkidsofbritain) on Oct 13, 2016 at 12:10am PDT

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Britain (@richkidsofbritain) on Dec 6, 2016 at 8:01am PST

The page, which has over 114,000 followers, describes itself as "Stuff they don't want you to see about Iran".

The owners of the account insist that any pictures showing the young people drinking or in bikinis were taken outside of the Islamic country.

The owners of the account told MailOnline that their pictures provoke a range of reactions and added: "They all are different - some are positive, some say they are shocked as they knew Iran and heard of Iran from the Homeland series and the Argo movie! This really made us laugh!".

Perhaps one of the most shocking displays of wealth came from the Rich Kids of London, who last month, could be seen cutting up a black Amex card "for fun".

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Britain (@richkidsofbritain) on Sep 29, 2016 at 12:40am PDT

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Britain (@richkidsofbritain) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:57am PDT

The video shared on the account sees a youngster using a circular motorised saw to slice the American Express card - which is only available to customers who spend over US$10,000 a month - in two.

Despite the exclusive nature of the card - which is invitation only - the teens obviously saw it as disposable as they had no problem destroying it.

Another Instagram account, which has amassed more than 188,000 followers, showcases the lifestyles of spoiled youngsters parading their parents' fortunes.

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Britain (@richkidsofbritain) on Sep 5, 2016 at 11:50pm PDT

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Britain (@richkidsofbritain) on Aug 8, 2016 at 9:06am PDT

As well as sharing photos of their own wealth, the youngsters can often be seen taking the opportunity to sneer at "peasants".

One photograph showcasing a flaming bottle of golden champagne has been given the caption, "Molotov cocktail to throw on peasants".

Another picture sees a young man flaunting an eye-wateringly expensive wrist watch, with his pricey car visible in the background.

In the caption he's written: "Plebs see me rolling they hating".

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Britain (@richkidsofbritain) on Jul 12, 2016 at 4:16am PDT

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Britain (@richkidsofbritain) on Jul 9, 2016 at 1:27am PDT

Other members of the account seem to have very little respect for their vast fortunes.

One young man, seen holding a £50 note over a toilet in his photo, comments, "just wiping my a***".

In another outrageous picture a youngster complains about having to drive a Bentley after crashing "the Aston".

And while the Rich Kids of London caused a stir with their spoiled attitude this behaviour isn't limited to the capital.

The Rich Kids of UK account dedicated to Britain's wealthiest teens sees the spoilt youngsters parading their fortunes as they sneer at those who shop at Primark.

The rich kids take pleasure in not only their own five star lives but in laughing at those less fortunate than themselves.

In a photograph of the popular discount clothing store Primark a member of the account wastes no time in poking fun of its customers.

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Britain (@richkidsofbritain) on Nov 30, 2016 at 12:19am PST

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Britain (@richkidsofbritain) on Dec 2, 2016 at 3:00am PST

Captioning the photo they write: "the peasants lining up to go in Primark".

Despite their disposable income many of the youngsters show little respect for the possesions they shamelessly flaunt.

In one photo a teen has spread his spending money across his bed with £50 notes covering his cover. The photo is captioned: "Pillow for tonight."

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Britain (@richkidsofbritain) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:48am PST

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Britain (@richkidsofbritain) on Sep 22, 2016 at 4:13am PDT

While many will be lucky to received any spending funds from their parents these kids bank accounts are bursting at the seams.

In one astounding photo a user shares a bank slip revealing that their remaining funds in their account is £294146.29.

