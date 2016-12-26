1:07pm Tue 27 December
How to DAD asks fathers to post Face Swaps on Facebook, the results are hilarious

By Sophie Haslett

How To Dad began a thread in which he invited other dads to upload their FaceSwap photos with their babies.
How To Dad began a thread in which he invited other dads to upload their FaceSwap photos with their babies. Photo / How To Dad Facebook

They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

But as these unusual Face Swap photos prove, often family resemblance doesn't quite run in the, um, family.

In a Facebook post started by the New Zealand-based parenting expert, How To Dad, hundreds of fathers have taken to the social networking site to share their Face Swapped selfies with their babies.

The results are often hilarious, bizarre and sometimes a little disturbing.
The results are often hilarious, bizarre and sometimes a little disturbing. Photo / Chris Larsen Facebook

The results are hilarious, bizarre and sometimes a little disturbing.

"I think there's time for one more Baby Face Swap marathon before Christmas... post yours below," How To Dad wrote above his Facebook post.

"This.Will.Be.Good.," he concluded.

Since the New Zealand-based blogger uploaded the message on Christmas Eve with his own picture, nearly 7,000 people have liked the post.

It also has close to 600 comments - and accompanying photos.

One picture that has amassed 1,000 likes already is a FaceSwap of one man and baby.

The photo has even attracted the attention of How To Dad himself, who jokingly commented underneath: 'This has ruined Christmas'.

One picture that has proven exceptionally poular is this FaceSwap (pictured) - it even attracted the attention of How To Dad, who jokingly wrote: 'This has ruined Christmas'.
One picture that has proven exceptionally poular is this FaceSwap (pictured) - it even attracted the attention of How To Dad, who jokingly wrote: 'This has ruined Christmas'. Photo / Tim Carson Facebook

Other snaps show women posting pictures of their husbands and writing things like: "Cracks me up every time I look at it. Hubby and baby".

Another woman wrote: "My husband swapped faces with our baby and ended up looking like the kid with the lisp from Stranger Things".

"My husband swapped faces with our baby and ended up looking like the kid with the lisp from Stranger Things."
"My husband swapped faces with our baby and ended up looking like the kid with the lisp from Stranger Things." Photo / Kaitlyn Vizesi Facebook

The thread continued with popularity throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, How To Dad also kept providing his commentary on many of the photos.

Festive Face Swap, anyone?

Enjoy more hilarious face swaps from the thread below.

Other snaps show women posting pictures of their husbands and writing things like: 'Cracks me up every time I look at it. Hubby and baby'.
Other snaps show women posting pictures of their husbands and writing things like: 'Cracks me up every time I look at it. Hubby and baby'. Photo / Sandra de Gelder Facebook


Since the New Zealand-based blogger uploaded the message on Christmas Eve with his own picture, nearly 7,000 people have liked the post - with 600 comments.
Since the New Zealand-based blogger uploaded the message on Christmas Eve with his own picture, nearly 7,000 people have liked the post - with 600 comments. Photo / Tina Delamere Facebook


The thread continued with popularity throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The thread continued with popularity throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Photo / Barry Connor Facebook


Meanwhile, How To Dad also kept providing his commentary on many of the photos.
Meanwhile, How To Dad also kept providing his commentary on many of the photos. Photo / Steffani Jayne McPhee Facebook


"My daughter and I. This normally ends with her in tears."
"My daughter and I. This normally ends with her in tears." Photo / Cody Hunter Facebook

- Daily Mail

